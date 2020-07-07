Mafia: Definitive Edition delayed to September from August due to COVID-19 We won't be joining the mafia until this September, since there are continuing issues stemming from COVID-19.

If you had plans to become a made man this August, they're going to have to wait a while longer. Mafia: Definitive Edition has officially been delayed by a month to September.

Due to issues brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game will need to spend more time in the oven as it has been shifted to a later debut. If anything, that should give you more time to play through other titles first, since they've no doubt been piling up over the last few months.

"Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25," wrote developer Hangar 13 in a statement. "Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience." This sentiment has been a common thread throughout the gaming industry as more and more creators take the time they need to work on their games more before release.

A development update for Mafia: Definitive Edition pic.twitter.com/6ahAqZZTOV — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) July 7, 2020

"From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide."

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to you for watching our narrative trailer, playing the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and III, and supporting us as we continue building the definitive organized crime saga. We look forward to showing you more on July 22."

There's still some good news on the horizon, though. The team plans on showing off an official gameplay reveal as of July 22, so there's that to look forward to. We'll get a good gameplay reveal beyond a few frames here and there, and that's certainly something to get excited about.