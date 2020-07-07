Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals gameplay trailer ushers in new Moments of Triumph The latest Moments of Triumph arrive in Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals with a new gameplay trailer.

Destiny 2 is ramping up for its big expansion pack this fall and Season of Arrivals has finally received its Moments of Triumph.

The new Moments of Triumph were official unveiled through a gameplay trailer today, and Destiny 2 players can jump right in and start collecting their triumphs right now. For anyone not familiar with the idea of Moments of Triumph, basically, they allow players to complete various tasks to celebrate the things that they have accomplished in Destiny 2 over the past year or so of content.

For many, this will be a perfect way to close out older content, which Bungie has already revealed they plan to shutter in the Destiny Content Vault, where many different parts of the game will go into hiatus to help make the game smaller and easier for the developers to focus on. Moments of Triumph have come at a fantastic time, and those looking to complete these special tasks over the course of the next couple of months will want to keep their eyes glued to our Destiny 2 guide for all the latest news and info.

We’ll be diving into the new Moments of Triumph when they become available, so make sure you keep up with us here as we work through them all. If you’re just starting your run through Destiny 2, then you’ve probably got a lot of work ahead of you if you plan on completing all of the Moments of Triumph, then we suggest getting started as quickly as possible, as there is no doubt quite a few for you to work on.

You can check out the official gameplay trailer for the Moments of Triumph above. Make sure you download the patch today, and dive in after reset to see what’s new in the world of Destiny 2.