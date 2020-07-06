Evening Reading - July 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews Best Video Games of the Midyear 2020
- Best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2020
- F1 2020 review: The kind of bottoming I can get behind
- Rod 'Slasher' Breslau on what happened to Quake Champions
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one
- Death Stranding PC hands-on preview: Rebuilding America
- San Francisco Shock's Super interview: The OWL Summer Showdown
- All sea creatures - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon GO Fest 4-year anniversary kicks off with commercial directed by Rian Johnson
- How to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Xbox Games Showcase event coming July 23
- Shadow Warrior 3 announced, gameplay reveal coming at Devolver Direct 2020
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 development slowed temporarily due to coronavirus
- Atari VCS will begin shipping in October, pre-orders open for December
- Unboxing: Godzilla: Tokyo Clash Board Game
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Unboxing and reviewing the Razer Viper Mini gaming mouse! pic.twitter.com/1hh6fiUd5R— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 6, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Keanu makes good memes
Your Good TikTok Of The Day: Keanu Reeves Is All Of Us Edition pic.twitter.com/wz4zwtZ9CK— Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) July 5, 2020
This video sums up how I feel these days.
Dev Dump
Please enjoy another games industry TikTok.— Rosa Carbó-Mascarell 🍊 (@moreelen) July 4, 2020
👀 pic.twitter.com/XWNy5eXb6M
It's funny because it is true.
This could be us...
Betty White & Eazy E (1989) pic.twitter.com/0TKnqyUjCv— AuxGod (@TheOXGod) July 1, 2020
But you playin...
Solid Transformers costumes
Daddy made real transformers 🤖— Civil Engineering (@EngineringVids) July 3, 2020
📱 pic.twitter.com/qoUgPggBDg
More than meets the eye!
Oh deer...
A deer entered a Colorado store. The store owner gave him some chocolate chip cookies. The deer left the store and returned after half an hour with all his family members 😍— Akki (@akkitwts) July 4, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Ak1boMoEmG
They seemed polite.
NHL reopening plans
Unbelievable how funny this is!!! pic.twitter.com/sMMCmfWhPI— Todd Fedoruk (@fridge29) July 5, 2020
This video meme still makes me laugh.
Clown Goths Only
you will read this wrong pic.twitter.com/NXGDY2E7qR— Noora (@Nooramorph) July 5, 2020
The mind sees what it wants to see.
Wear a mask
Tonight in Seoul. Hundreds of drones delivering government messages. pic.twitter.com/9qnhJmaSF8— Cholsoon Jang (@cholsoon_jang) July 5, 2020
Koreans wear masks, and so should you!
Lastly, some cats
Your Sunday joy.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 5, 2020
Cats reacting to Durian fruit. pic.twitter.com/PLBPjAswZE
How about a silly cat picture before we go?
God help me, I cannot stop laughing at this picture of a cat behind textured glass. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rsy50V1UIx— Megara9 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@Meg9Time) July 6, 2020
That's the stuff.
