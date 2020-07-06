New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 expands its mechanical gaming keyboard lineup

The new steel frame keyboard features translucent dual-layered 'pudding' keycaps for maximum RGB, among other interesting features.
Kingston Technology’s HyperX line of gaming peripherals is an ever growing, quality, and popular series of products that satisfy a wealth of gamer needs be it audio headsets, quick controller charge stations, gaming mice, keyboards, or more. They had already pushed out a decent mechanical keyboard with the original Alloy Elite, and now they’re upping the line with its sequel, announcing the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard.

HyperX announced the Alloy Elite 2 keyboard on July 6, 2020 via press release and Twitter. Building off of the sturdy and functional design of its predecessor, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 comes with durable steel frame and HyperX’s red linear mechanical switches, which are built to deliver an 80 million lifetime click rating per key. This comes alongside a USB 2.0 connection and dedicated media buttons and volume wheel. One of the biggest selling points of the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is its upgraded RGB features. The keys are a HyperX designed “pudding cap” dual-layer style that takes full advantage of the LED dynamic RGB lighting built into the keyboard. This feature can further be customized via the HyperX NGENUITY software to customize per-key lighting, game modes, and memory for up to three on-board profiles.

Simply put, if you’re an RBG lighting freak, it seems as though the Alloy Elite 2 is built to please you, but the mechanical keyboard itself also seems like it delivers a solid quality from a functional standpoint, just as its predecessors before it delivered. The keyboard is currently available as of today for $130.00 through the HyperX online shop.

HyperX has been running a solid 2020 product showcase featuring the likes of the Cloud Flight S headset, the ChargePlay Clutch Charging Case Nintendo Switch charger, and their collaboration with Panda Global on blue light protection glasses, just to name a few.

With the Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard joining the lineup, it’s looking like another quality addition to the overall peripheral collection from HyperX.

