Breath of the Wild 2 Spanish voice actors say they've finished recording their lines We could potentially be seeing the second Breath of the Wild game a lot sooner than we originally anticipated.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 looks like it could be releasing in the near future, if recent updates from some of the voice actors for the Spanish version are to be believed.

Recently, actors Marc Navarro and Nerea Alfonso appeared on the A Coffee with Nintendo podcast to chat about a few intriguing things about the game, including the fact that they are finished recording lines for it.

This could mean that the game is done or close to being finished, but there isn't any additional evidence to support that. However, given that localization for different languages typically ends up one of the later parts of the process when it comes to finishing a game in production.

Ever since Breath of the Wild 2 was first introduced during E3 2019, we've been waiting patiently for any sign of gameplay or updates about the game. Perhaps additional updates are on the way.

Jason Faulkner reviewed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and scored it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"Though there are some technical issues with Breath of the Wild, they pale in comparison to the sense of wonder and adventure the title projects. By setting The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo debuted with a system seller. If you're getting a Nintendo Switch, there's simply no question of what the best bang for your buck will be in the system's early days. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game that is meant to be loved and savored for years to come, and I'm sure it will be looked back on with as much fanfare and admiration as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Nintendo's other hallmark titles."

