Atari VCS will begin shipping in October, pre-orders open for December The incredibly long development of the Atari VCS is coming to an end with backers getting consoles as early as October and public pre-orders open for December shipping.

The Atari VCS console has had a long and winding road since it was first announced in 2018. It has left many skeptical, but also intrigued by its vintage design, custom Linux OS, and AMD Ryzen processor just to name a few features. It’s also been through a fair share of bumps on the way to launch, but it would appear it’s finally coming to the end of that road. It has been announced that the Atari VCS will begin shipping to backers as early as October with public pre-orders open to launch by the end of this year.

Official Atari VCS channels recently confirmed shipping dates for the console via Twitter. Reportedly, the console’s Indiegogo backers will begin receiving it as soon as October 2020. Preorders have also now opened for the console, featuring a black and walnut Atari VCS, joystick controller, and gamepad in the all-in-one bundle for $390 before tax. The offer is valid through July in order to get the console by December 24, 2020 this year.

Order before August 1st to take advantage of the limited-time early adopter pricing on the Atari VCS 800 (8gb) All-In bundles! If you order this month, you'll also receive free shipping and guaranteed delivery by December 24th!



Learn more at https://t.co/8AH8hOJu8M! pic.twitter.com/HDOeqcFR2b — Atari VCS (@TheAtari_VCS) July 6, 2020

Since the Atari VCS was first announced, we’ve had a few different opportunities to see it in action, including a demo back at GDC 2018. It’s been a long time since, but we’ve also had a chance to interview the developers of the console since then. Our own CEO and Editor-in-Chief Asif Khan had a chance to talk to Atari Connected Devices COO Michael Artz about the intersection of delivering nostalgia, but also crafting a console that can work with modern gaming.

It hasn’t all be peaches and cream for the development road of the Atari VCS, but it would appear that the payoff for those who have held fast through the last two years of development is finally here. If you backed the Atari VCS, you won’t be waiting much longer to get your hands on it. If you want to pre-order and get it before 2020’s out, now is the time.