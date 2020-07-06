Devil May Cry dev Ryosuke Yoshida leaves Capcom to work abroad on next-gen games He will continue working from home in Japan until it is safe to leave due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Capcom game designer Ryosuke Yoshida, who previously worked on major titles such as Monster Hunter and Devil May Cry 5, has officially departed the company.

Yoshida took to his personal Twitter account to make the news public over the holiday weekend, explaining that he quit Capcom on July 4. He discussed where he would be going following his company exit, and stated he would be leaving Japan to work on next-gen projects overseas. He will, however, continue working from home in Japan until the coronavirus pandemic has been quelled.

"On a personal note,I quit Capcom on July 4," wrote Yoshida. "I was very happy to be able to develop for 12 years at Capcom. From now on,I will leave Japan and go overseas to develop games for next-gen. (I work from home in JP until COVID-19 calms down.) I will continue doing my best!"

It's unclear what type of next-gen titles Yoshida will be working on, but that will likely come out soon as he gets settled into his new role. We'll be waiting to see what he's moved over to, but if you haven't played Devil May Cry 5 or a Monster Hunter title, you should rectify that immediately.

On the subject of Devil May Cry 5, which Yoshida was a monster designer for, I reviewed it and awarded it a 9 out of 10:

"Devil May Cry 5 is an excellent action game. It's an even better Devil May Cry, perhaps the best the series has seen just yet. It's aesthetically pleasing in ways I never thought possible for the series, and chock-full of love for the fans, oozing out of every pore. From the throwback naming of demons that hearken back to the earlier days of the franchise to the style that drips out of every orifice, this is the best that Devil May Cry gets and more. Some fans may find the open-ended conclusion a bit frustrating, but I found it the perfect way to start laying groundwork for additional titles in the future. And judging by this game's quality? We're going to need them sooner rather than later. Trust me on this. "

