Evening Reading - July 3, 2020

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Best Video Games of the Midyear 2020
- Multiple sexual misconduct allegations rock Smash Bros. esports to its core
- Last of Us 2 voice actor Laura Bailey shares death threats on Twitter
- EVO Online canceled & Mr. Wizard to leave company amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Weekend Console Download Deals for July 3: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale continues
- Death Stranding PC hands-on preview: Rebuilding America
- Shack Chat: Celebrate independence with the best indie game in your life
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons update version 1.3.0 patch notes
- Hunting Simulator 2 review: Doggone it
- The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one
- Best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2020
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 8.0.0 patch notes
- Torchlight 3 hands-on preview: Burning brightly
- Weekend PC Download Deals for July 3: The Steam Summer Sale continues
We started the @Shacknews Smash Podcast as a way to help the community pivot during the pandemic. I had no idea that so many of our panelists would be in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations when we started 9 episodes ago. So disappointed to see it come to an end this way. pic.twitter.com/hB6L8qwnaW— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 3, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Pastor TK of The Church of Breezus Christ has a sermon for the Smash community
A quick sermon from Pastor TK of The Church of Breezus Christ pic.twitter.com/9Ys1EXit2v— TKbreezy 🗣🎙 (@TKbreezy) July 3, 2020
Thanks, TK.
GameStop Health Insurance = Gamer Cred
In case y’all questioned my gamer cred, I have a Gamestop insurance card lolol. pic.twitter.com/z4T39Rxsox— Jared Schuh Black Lives Matter (@quesobros) July 3, 2020
The force is strong with this one.
Hero of Time
A play in three acts pic.twitter.com/FhwGik1mWL— Zack Smedley 🏳️🌈 (@Zack_Smedley) July 3, 2020
Good job, Brewster.
What if I post some more interesting cat tweets?
follow me for more recipes pic.twitter.com/zrGRxIHRIk— JB (@ghostofjohnbro) July 1, 2020
Let's do that again.
Fuck around and find out pic.twitter.com/9zrR3Q0PAv— Mohammad (@Abu9ala7) June 21, 2020
Karen Strikes Again
Is this not zombie behavior? Y’all don’t want to wear a mask now this? pic.twitter.com/zurjPSAhGZ— Young Dezòd (@platini954) July 3, 2020
Zombie Karen. Yikes!
Marc Rebillet with Erykah Badu
Just insane. Loop Daddy 2020!
#OperationMuteCity
So it would seem pic.twitter.com/RzRseZ14u1— F4|FALCON [BF-2001x4] (@FZeroKid) June 29, 2020
Revive F-Zero!
Super Mario World Game Over LoFi Hip Hop Remix
Game Over.
