Evening Reading - July 3, 2020

We started the @Shacknews Smash Podcast as a way to help the community pivot during the pandemic. I had no idea that so many of our panelists would be in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations when we started 9 episodes ago. So disappointed to see it come to an end this way. pic.twitter.com/hB6L8qwnaW — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 3, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Pastor TK of The Church of Breezus Christ has a sermon for the Smash community

A quick sermon from Pastor TK of The Church of Breezus Christ pic.twitter.com/9Ys1EXit2v — TKbreezy 🗣🎙 (@TKbreezy) July 3, 2020

Thanks, TK.

GameStop Health Insurance = Gamer Cred

In case y’all questioned my gamer cred, I have a Gamestop insurance card lolol. pic.twitter.com/z4T39Rxsox — Jared Schuh Black Lives Matter (@quesobros) July 3, 2020

The force is strong with this one.

Hero of Time

A play in three acts pic.twitter.com/FhwGik1mWL — Zack Smedley 🏳️‍🌈 (@Zack_Smedley) July 3, 2020

Good job, Brewster.

What if I post some more interesting cat tweets?

follow me for more recipes pic.twitter.com/zrGRxIHRIk — JB (@ghostofjohnbro) July 1, 2020

Let's do that again.

Fuck around and find out pic.twitter.com/9zrR3Q0PAv — Mohammad (@Abu9ala7) June 21, 2020

Karen Strikes Again

Is this not zombie behavior? Y’all don’t want to wear a mask now this? pic.twitter.com/zurjPSAhGZ — Young Dezòd (@platini954) July 3, 2020

Zombie Karen. Yikes!

Marc Rebillet with Erykah Badu

Just insane. Loop Daddy 2020!

#OperationMuteCity

Revive F-Zero!

Super Mario World Game Over LoFi Hip Hop Remix

Game Over.

