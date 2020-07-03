Weekend PC Download Deals for July 3: The Steam Summer Sale continues

The Steam Summer Sale continues on through the Independence Day weekend! So if there's anything you missed last week, you can find those same deals this week. We've once again laid out our best suggestions from last week and we even added a couple of more that we feel like we missed. So find your favorite game and pick it up!
Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is not part of the Steam Summer Sale. Lucky for you, it's on sale this weekend on Battle.net. It's coming off a big update, so now feels like a good time to jump in. And if you want Control, which is also not part of the Steam Summer Sale, then you'll want to go search for it on Fanatical and Green Man Gaming, where it's still on sale for another few days.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- Diablo III Battle Chest - $19.98 (33% off)
- Diablo III - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- HUE - FREE until 7/9
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Team17 Publisher Weekend
- My Time at Portia - $11.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.69 (51% off)
- Genesis Alpha One - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked - $4.24 (75% off)
- The Escapists - $4.49 (75% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Spend $10 or more and receive Extinction for free! This is a $29.99 value and it activates on Steam.
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $20.79 (48% off)
- BlazBlue CentralFiction [Steam] - $6.79 (83% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 2 [Steam] - $1.94 (85% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $16.99 (15% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $14.09 (53% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 [Origin] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Madden NFL 20 [Origin] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat [Origin] - $22.79 (62% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $14.39 (62% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour [Steam] - $13.99 (72% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.79 (86% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- GRIS [Steam] - $7.64 (55% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
GamersGate
- Control [Epic] - $33.92 (43% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [Rockstar] - $59.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $20.87 (48% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon [Steam] - $13.12 (47% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- SpinTires [Steam] - $3.75 (62% off)
- AVICII Invector [Steam] - $11.24 (44% off)
GOG.com
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Slay the Spire - $14.99 (40% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Between the Stars - $16.74 (33% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $5.24 (85% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - $7.49 (85% off)
- Caesar IV - $5.99 (40% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5 Bundle - $4.99 (75% off)
- SWAT 4 Gold Edition - $4.99 (50% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Trek 25th Anniversary - $6.99 (30% off)
Green Man Gaming
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Control [Epic] - $33.14 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Portal Knights [Steam] - $6.80 (66% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Kasedo Games Publisher Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus [Steam] - $10.50 (65% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $10.50 (65% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Filament [Steam] - $12.74 (25% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Dragon Ball Sale.
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $19.20 (52% off)
Humble Bundle
Pay $1 or more for Outcast: Second Contact, 2Dark, and Aarklash: Legacy. Pay more than the average $4.36 for Of Orcs and Men, Styx: Master of Shadows, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, Tennis World Tour, and V-Rally 4. Pay $15 or more to also receive FIA European Truck Racing Championship, FIA ETRC: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pro Cycling Manager 2019, and The Fisherman: Fishing Planet. These activate on Steam.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anno Franchise Sale
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Anno 2070 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Anno Franchise Sale.
- EA Sports & Racing Sale
- Need for Speed: Heat [Origin] - $23.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 [Origin] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 [Origin] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered [Origin] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Sports & Racing Sale.
- Konami Publisher Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Survive [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Konami Publisher Week Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead Or Alive 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- NioH: Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Koei Tecmo Publisher Week Sale.
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Summer Sports Sale
- Need for Speed: Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Summer Sports Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn + Far Cry 5 - $30.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $33.00 (67% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $21.00 (65% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.50 (75% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $12.00 (80% off)
- The full Ubisoft catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Ubisoft Store Summer Sale.
Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Valve Complete Pack - $19.62 (87% off)
- Black Mesa - $12.99 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Gears Tactics - $40.19 (33% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $16.99 (15% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $44.98 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off
- Planet Zoo - $31.49 (30% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.65 (33% off)
- Journey - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $24.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $17.99 (55% off)
- Observation - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hades [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica - $16.24 (35% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $22.48 (25% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.58 (82% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Summer Bundle (Skyrim Special Edition + Oblivion GOTY Edition + Morrowind GOTY Edition) - $23.82 (68% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $14.62 (63% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stranded Deep [Steam Early Access] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $17.99 (70% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Project Winter - $13.39 (33% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $106.29 (53% off)
- Tropico 6 - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Tropico Bundle - $67.77 (67% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (20% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Jump Force - $19.79 (67% off)
- Raft - $13.99 (30% off)
- Batotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Total War: Rome II Emperor Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 - $17.95 (70% off)
- Skater XL [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Prey - $8.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild - $4.79 (76% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Green Hell - $19.99 (20% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Assemble with Care - $5.59 (30% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon Bundle - $13.48 (46% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $9.06 (73% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- BONEWORKS [VR headset required] - $23.99 (20% off)
- AUDICA: Rhythm Shooter [VR headset required] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Spin Rhythm XD [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- DJMAX RESPECT V - $29.99 (40% off)
- AVICII Invector - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.09 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $6.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Mania - $6.79 (66% off)
- Sonic Generations Collection - $1.00 (95% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- Project CARS 2 - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gris - $6.79 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Don't Starve - $2.49 (75% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Arma III - $8.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $11.24 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $8.99 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monster Prom - $4.80 (60% off)
- Fallout New Vegas - $2.99 (70% off)
- Quake Collection - $7.49 (70% off)
