Weekend Console Download Deals for July 3: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale continues

Did you miss last week's Mid-Year Sale for PlayStation? You still have time to jump on it!
Ozzie Mejia
1

We're now in the month of July and ready to celebrate the 4th of July. Depending on what neighborhood you live in, you've probably already been celebrating with fireworks for the last six weeks. So if you need a break, PlayStation is continuing with its Mid-Year Sale. But once again, the sale to watch out for is Games Under $20 sale, which features big hits like Control and Outer Wilds.

Elsewhere, Xbox is celebrating Shocktober, even though it's July. So you can pick up horror games and thrillers like Man of Medan, The Walking Dead, and more. And if you need some DLC for your current game, you might just find that in the Deals Unlocked Add-on Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

