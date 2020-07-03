Weekend Console Download Deals for July 3: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale continues

We're now in the month of July and ready to celebrate the 4th of July. Depending on what neighborhood you live in, you've probably already been celebrating with fireworks for the last six weeks. So if you need a break, PlayStation is continuing with its Mid-Year Sale. But once again, the sale to watch out for is Games Under $20 sale, which features big hits like Control and Outer Wilds.
Elsewhere, Xbox is celebrating Shocktober, even though it's July. So you can pick up horror games and thrillers like Man of Medan, The Walking Dead, and more. And if you need some DLC for your current game, you might just find that in the Deals Unlocked Add-on Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - FREE!
- Coffee Talk - FREE!
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $14.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Deals Unlocked Add-on Sale
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York - $19.49 (35% off)
- Apex Legends Octane Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- ARK: Extinction - $6.99 (65% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass - $17.49 (50% off)
- Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox One Deals Unlocked Add-on Sale.
- Shocktober in Summer
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead Rising 4 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $17.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox One Shocktober in Summer Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mid-Year Deals
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield V: Year 2 Edition - $20.99 (58% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- RAD - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $9.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg II - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Mid-Year Sale.
- Multiplayer Days
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- Moving Out - $17.49 (30% off)
- Apex Legends: Octane Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Forest - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- AVICII Invector - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Uno - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Multiplayer Days Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Control - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.74 (33% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $13.99 (30% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package - $9.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mad Max - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: WWII - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Star Wars Battlefront II - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Jackbox Independence Day Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (33% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Superliminal - $16.00 (20% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ - $29.99 (25% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Gardens Between - $6.19 (67% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.99 (60% off)
- Old School Musical - $6.49 (50% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Punch Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- Way of the Passive Fist - $1.49 (90% off)
- Close to the Sun - $14.99 (40% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures - $19.99 (60% off)
