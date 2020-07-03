Evening Reading - July 2, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews Best Video Games of the Midyear 2020
- Multiple sexual misconduct allegations rock Smash Bros. esports to its core
- EVO Online canceled & Mr. Wizard to leave company amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Mortal Shell hands-on preview: A gooey hack 'n' slash center
- New footage of Super Nintendo World shows off Yoshi, Piranha Plant, and coins
- Noted Hearthstone & WoW personality Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein dead at 31
- NRG severs ties with Smash Bros player Nairo amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Hyper Scape hands-on preview: Future royale
- Death Stranding PC hands-on preview: Rebuilding America
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Brie Larson likes Super Mario 3D World and Breath of the Wild
Brie Larson had a great showing on Hot Ones, and we learned a lot about her video game tastes. She seems awesome as heck!
Hearthstone and WoW communities honor Reckful
Reckful/Byron memorials are now being held inside World of Warcraft across multiple servers and locations to pay respects to a WoW legend pic.twitter.com/Nb4FHfwAvM— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020
Rest in peace, Reckful.
Rest in peace, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein. pic.twitter.com/B3i4CGISx0— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) July 2, 2020
No one should die so young.
Rest in peace, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein. pic.twitter.com/ptSu7c8cvj— Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) July 2, 2020
