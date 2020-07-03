Evening Reading - July 2, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Brie Larson likes Super Mario 3D World and Breath of the Wild

Brie Larson had a great showing on Hot Ones, and we learned a lot about her video game tastes. She seems awesome as heck!

Now a Huge Nintendo DS

It was super effective!

Hello, yes this is dog!

Applying for jobs in the middle of a pandemic pic.twitter.com/wRLgclUIL2 — Dan (@kingdeficit) July 2, 2020

You got the job!

Hearthstone and WoW communities honor Reckful

Reckful/Byron memorials are now being held inside World of Warcraft across multiple servers and locations to pay respects to a WoW legend pic.twitter.com/Nb4FHfwAvM — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020

Rest in peace, Reckful.

Rest in peace, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein. pic.twitter.com/B3i4CGISx0 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) July 2, 2020

No one should die so young.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 2, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

