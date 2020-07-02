NRG severs ties with Smash Bros player Nairo amid sexual misconduct allegations As the Smash Bros competitive community remains shaken through a wave of sexual assault and abuse allegations, NRG has severed ties with Nairo amid accusations directed at the player.

The Super Smash Bros competitive community is in complete disarray this week. Following a wave of forthcoming victims speaking to their experience on sexual and toxic abuse, a multitude of individuals have come out with stories regarding high-profile members of the Smash Bros competitive scene, some with allegations of underage sexual engagement. Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada is one such player with allegations against him, and following them, esports organization NRG has formally cut ties with him today.

The allegations against Nairo were posted by Zack “CaptainZack” Lauth on July 2, 2020. According to Lauth, Nairo had sexually abused him beginning at CEO Dreamland 2017. Lauth was 15 years of age at the time of the incident. CaptainZack followed with posting images of a Discord conversation relating to the incident and further claimed that Quezada and his brother had paid him $2000 via Paypal to remain silent on the matter. A receipt of the transaction was also posted. In direct response to the disturbing allegations, the NRG organization would go on to make a statement that they had cut ties with Nairo, effective immediately.

The allegations against Nairo are intensely heinous, but not isolated. There have been several credible stories to come out alongside it regarding sexual abuse from other Smash Bros players and. Among the names noted in the allegations, Richard "Keitaro" King Jr., D'Ron "D1" Maingrette, and Cinnamon "Cinnpie" Dunson have also implicated in stories of sexual misconduct. Further stories are also flying about as the community attempts to make sense of the matter and ensure the truth of these various matters.

One thing is for sure. The Smash competitive community has found itself in a situation from which it will take more than a little time to recover. Amid credible proof of Nairo’s misconduct, NRG arguably did the right thing, but it hardly stops there and it remains to be seen what comes next as the Super Smash Bros competitive community attempts to sort itself out and make the scene a better, safer place for players and fans.