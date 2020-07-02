Unboxing & Review: Resident Evil 3 Collector's Edition Greg takes a look at the Resident Evil 3 Collector's Edition and weighs the good and the bad.

Resident Evil 3 was a big surprise when it launched. It wasn’t that we were expecting it to be bad or anything, we just weren’t expecting it to be as good as it turned out to be. When we originally reviewed the game in March, our reviewer, David, was blown away. While it’s a little late to the party, I’m excited to finally get to unbox and take a look at the Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition, so let’s dive right in.

We’re unboxing the PS4 edition of the Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition. Right out the gate, the box includes a copy of the game, a statue of Jill Valentine, and more. The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition is almost identical to how the Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition was set up, so fans who picked up that version should already know what to expect.

The first thing in the box is a map of the Raccoon City area, along with some nice notes. The paper here is super thin, so it’s very prone to tearing if you aren’t careful. Next up is a scrapbook with notes, pictures, and a ton of other content. Of course, the 11-inch statue of Jill Valentine is the real masterpiece here. The amount of detail here looks good, but the gear is what looks the best. The utility belt and harness have a load of detail and look very impressive, all the way down to her S.T.A.R.S badge.

Retailing for $179.99, fans should expect a high-quality collector’s edition if they pick this one up. If you’re still on the fence, you can check out our video above, which breaks down each of the items piece by piece. For more unboxing and reviews, make sure you also subscribe to the official Shacknews YouTube channel and be sure to check out our full Resident Evil 3 review for our full thoughts on the game.