Summer Game Fest Xbox One demos coming July 21 Go hands-on with over 60 new titles coming to the Xbox One from home.

Gaming conventions and events like E3 and PAX are home to some of the biggest announcements and reveals of the year. They also tend to be the only places that fans can play demos or early versions of unreleased games. Well, as you may know, there won’t be any in-person gaming conventions for a little while here. In lieu of this, Microsoft is working to ensure that players are still getting in on those demos. Geoff Keighley has announced that a slew of Xbox One game demos, as a part of Summer Game Fest, will be coming to all players digitally starting July 21.

Still having these demos of unreleased games will keep the tradition of major gaming events alive, even if the in-person gatherings themselves are far from returning. In fact. Making the demos available digitally will allow them to reach a much greater audience than the previously event-only exclusives. The announcement and full list of titles were posted to the official Xbox website.

Xbox is proud to reveal that our Summer Games Fest Demo Event will be live on Xbox One from July 21 to July 27. Details here: https://t.co/RoTcx957jo — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 1, 2020

There will be over 60 titles featured in the Summer Game Fest Xbox One demos. Players will be able to download them free of charge from the Xbox Store between July 21 and July 27. Demos that will be up for grabs include Cris Tales, Skatebird, and the remake of Destroy All Humans. All genres and corners of gaming seem to be covered in the extensive list of game demos coming this month.

In their news post, Microsoft cautions fans to be wary of the quality of the demos. The demos typically featured in the Xbox stores are usually slices taken out of full and complete games. The Summer Game Fest Demos will be segments taken from unfinished products, and may not be representative of the final game.

Xbox encourages players to reach out on social media to give developers feedback on their games. If you already own an Xbox One console, the only thing you’ll need to start downloading and playing demos on July 21 is a connection to the internet. Be sure to come back to Shacknews for the latest news in Summer Game Fest.