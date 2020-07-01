Ooblets is hitting Early Access later this month This adorable farming, town, life, and creature collection game is finally releasing via Early Access.

Ready to jump into another creature collecting game? Glumberland's aww-inducing Ooblets is set to finally debut via Early Access via Xbox Game Preview on Xbox One and on PC via Epic Games Store.

More than Pokemon-like monster collecting, Ooblets lets you take on farming and town life as well, much like a fun riff on the Harvest Moon or Story of Seasons series. You can build up your own farm and grow the crops that you wish, make friends with fellow townsfolk, and most importantly, grow ooblets.

When you amass all the ooblets you can, you can even raise a baby to adulthood, then compete in dance-offs to win tournaments. From there, customize your character, make friends, and eventually snag a sweet new farmhouse.

You'll complete challenges, earn badges, and eventually help the Mayor save the town from some strange forces that have settled in. While you're at it, unlock the secrets behind Oob. If that all sounds good, you don't have much longer to wait.

Ooblets is set to launch on July 15 on the aforementioned consoles for $24.99, and it will be up for grabs with a 20 percent discount during its first week live. That's Xbox One or PC, depending on your preference. If you decide to take the plunge, be sure to let us know what you think! In the meantime, check out the official Ooblets website for more information.