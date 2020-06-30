Evening Reading - June 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Birthday, Jonathan!

Jonathan was born in 1832 in the Seychelles. He has been living in Saint Hélèna since 1882 and just celebrated his 188th birthday.

Happy Birthday Jonathan 🎂 pic.twitter.com/x8ZTM6HI14 — Lorraine (@fieldofmiracles) June 29, 2020

You don't look a day over 170.

We are halfway through 2020

PSA: We’re at the halfway point of 2020, so it’s about to start flashing red and change its attack pattern. — Rob Heiret | BLM | Wear a Mask (@Rheiret) June 30, 2020

We should probably construct additional pylons.

Japanese Sea Glass

Beautiful sea glass found in Japan pic.twitter.com/TWvJpilebV — 🌊 (@earthvisuals) June 29, 2020

I would probably try to eat them.

Army Esports account tweets "uWu"

you gonna get more points on twitter by posting hentai than by being cringe — ZeRo (@zerowondering) June 30, 2020

I want to get off this merry-go-round.

Let Rami make a new Golden Sun

At this point I feel I know enough devs in every discipline that deeply love Golden Sun that if @NintendoAmerica would just hand me the franchise & a bit of a budget I would 100% consider making some shit happen for Switch. — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) June 30, 2020

Please understand, Nintendo.

Spaceballs the Pop Up Card!

Spaceballs the pop-up card pic.twitter.com/NKFqX0D4cx — Klara Sjöberg (@klara_sjo) June 30, 2020

Merchandising! Merchandising! Merchandising!

Hood Geese

I forgot to post this earlier. pic.twitter.com/sAHyOzqgRQ — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 1, 2020

Mean streets of Canton, Ohio.

Happy Birthday, Ozzie!

Hope you had a good Ozzie Mejia Day, Shacknews.

