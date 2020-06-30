Do you need Nintendo Switch Online to play Ninjala? GungHo Online Entertainment's Ninjala is available now, but can you play Ninjala without Nintendo Online?

After an open beta, GungHo Online Entertainment has officially released Ninjala on the Nintendo Switch.This battle game puts players in the shoes of modern ninjas, pitting them against each other in some high-octane action. Characters use different types of Ninja gum in order to blow bubbles and craft weapons to use in battle. Ninjala has a strong multiplayer component which will require players to have a sustained connection to the internet. But do you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Ninjala?

Do you need Switch Online to play Ninjala?

The Nintendo Switch’s online subscription service allows players to access online multiplayer for either a monthly or annual fee. However, some games don’t actually require the player to have this subscription to play online. Luckily, you do not need a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online subscription to enjoy some Ninjala multiplayer. You’re free to jump in and compete with friends whenever you’d like! Ninjala joins the exclusive club of Switch games that don’t actually require an online subscription to play multiplayer. Before you jump into play, players can customize their avatar, mixing and matching from a number of different in-game brands to create a unique look.

GungHo Online Entertainment’s Ninja game features a couple of online compatible modes. Team Battle pits players against each other in teams of 4, while a more competitive mode sees players fighting for themselves in battle royale-styled 8-player matches. Now that you know that you don’t need an NSO subscription to play Ninjala online, you’re ready to leap into action and compete with players around the globe. Ninjala is currently available for free in the Nintendo Switch eShop. We here at Shacknews have been really excited for Ninjala’s release, dating back to our hands-on preview of the game in 2018. For more helpful guides and articles, bookmark our Shacknews Ninjala home page.