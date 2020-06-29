ShackStream: Indie-licious kills time & other Purgatory perils in West of Dead

A shifting and sinister world is laid out before us in Purgatory, Wyoming. Each bullet will count more than the last, and every witch, wendigo, and other supernatural creatures are aching for meals of hot-flying lead. It’s high noon on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream as we take on denizens of the dark in West of Dead.

Today’s indie game - West of Dead - comes from developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Raw Fury. Available on Steam and Xbox One, and on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2020, this roguelike adventure has us step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by the impeccable Ron Perlman) as we enter Purgatory to chase a mysterious figure in black. Terrible monsters stand in the way and players must bring light into the darkness and keep their trigger finger stiff if they want to survive this cover-based twin-stick shooter. It’s a stylistic and action-packed game we enjoyed quite thoroughly in our Shacknews review.

We’re going live with West of Dead on Indie-licious where we check out fresh and interesting indie games every Monday at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET. You can catch it on the Shacknews Twitch channel or check out the live video feed below.

There’s no rest for the dead in West of Dead, so saddle up in get ready for a shootout as we get ready to go like on the Indie-licious Shackstream.