Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 rises in just two weeks The 2D Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is not only getting a sequel, but it's coming in just a couple of weeks.

Earlier this month, developer Artplay talked about the future of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and its roadmap over the next year. However, 505 Games isn't the only publisher that Artplay has been working with when it comes to Bloodstained. Remember the 2D, NES-style prequel Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, designed in the style of the original Castlevania games? That was done with publisher Inti Creates and now that's getting a sequel!

Earlier this week, publisher Inti Creates announced that Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is not only happening, but it's just weeks away from release. On Friday night, they released the game's newest trailer. Producer Koji Igarashi will return with an all-new story that centers around Zangetsu and his continuing war on the demonic. He'll be back alongside the other playable characters from the first Curse of the Moon.

However, players can also look forward to three new characters. Dominique is the exorcist who carries a spear, capable of attacking vertically. Robert is the ex-soldier and the expert marksman, whose aim with his long-range musket is always true. And Hachi is a Welsh Corgi in a giant suit of magical armor, which not only has a thick iron shell, but can deliver a powerful punch and traverse terrain that flesh-and-blood characters cannot.

Expect to see another round of powerful demons and formidable villainy in Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2. And expect to see it closer than you think. It's out in just two weeks! Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on July 10 for $14.99. You can learn more about it on the Curse of the Moon website.