Weekend PC Download Deals for June 26: Steam Summer Sale begins

The Steam Summer Sale has begun! There are thousands of Steam games on sale and while we can't list every single title that's being discounted, we're taking today to try and pile up as many deals as possible. If there's a game you want, it's probably on sale. That includes the first major discounts on Half-Life: Alyx and Gears Tactics. So grab them while you can.
Elsewhere, there have been new content drops for Borderlands 3, Control, and No Man's Sky. That means all of those games are on sale across a variety of retailers, so be on the lookout for that. Plus, this is your last chance to take advantage of the monthly Humble Choice deals, so be sure to take advantage of that before new titles rotate in next week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- AER: Memories of Old - FREE until 7/2
- Stranger Things 3: The Game - FREE until 7/2
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- SnowRunner - $31.99 (20% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Spend $10 or more and receive Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! for free! This is a $14.99 value and it activates on Steam.
- Blood: Fresh Supply [Steam] - $1.00 (90% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $16.99 (15% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $14.09 (53% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour [Steam] - $13.99 (72% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- GRIS [Steam] - $7.64 (55% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
GamersGate
- Control [Epic] - $33.92 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [Rockstar] - $59.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $20.87 (48% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon [Steam] - $13.12 (47% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $33.99 (32% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- AVICII Invector [Steam] - $11.24 (44% off)
GOG.com
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- We Happy Few - $14.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - $11.24 (75% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Beat Hazard 2 - $12.34 (35% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
- Double Dragon Trilogy - $2.39 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $17.59 (30% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Control [Epic] - $33.14 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Portal Knights [Steam] - $6.80 (66% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Dragon Ball Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition [Steam] - $20.90 (78% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 [Steam] - $8.80 (82% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Dragon Ball Sale.
- Wired Productions Publisher Sale
- Deliver Us the Moon [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- GRIP: Combat Racing [Steam] - $6.60 (78% off)
- AVICII: Invector [Steam] - $13.19 (34% off)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn [Steam] - $2.64 (87% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Wired Productions Publisher Sale.
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $11.21 (49% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.80 (66% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, GIRD: Ultimate Edition, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 War Chest Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Overload, The Stillness of the Wind, and The King's Bird. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, stay subbed through the end of June to receive a free bonus game!
Pay $1 or more for Outcast: Second Contact, 2Dark, and Aarklash: Legacy. Pay more than the average $4.22 for Of Orcs and Men, Styx: Master of Shadows, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, Tennis World Tour, and V-Rally 4. Pay $15 or more to also receive FIA European Truck Racing Championship, FIA ETRC: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pro Cycling Manager 2019, and The Fisherman: Fishing Planet. These activate on Steam.
- Humble Picks
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Control [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Epic] - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Humble Picks Sale.
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off) (All DLC packs also on sale.)
- EA Publisher Week
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Publisher Week Sale.
- Konami Publisher Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Survive [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Konami Publisher Week Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead Or Alive 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- NioH: Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Koei Tecmo Publisher Week Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn + Far Cry 5 - $30.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $33.00 (67% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $21.00 (65% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.50 (75% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $12.00 (80% off)
- The full Ubisoft catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Ubisoft Store Summer Sale.
Steam
The Steam Summer Sale has begun!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Valve Complete Pack - $19.62 (87% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Gears Tactics - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $44.98 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off
- Planet Zoo - $31.49 (30% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.65 (33% off)
- Journey - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $24.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Observation - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hades [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $22.48 (25% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.58 (82% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Summer Bundle (Skyrim Special Edition + Oblivion GOTY Edition + Morrowind GOTY Edition) - $23.82 (68% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $14.62 (63% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stranded Deep [Steam Early Access] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $17.99 (70% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Project Winter - $13.39 (33% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $106.29 (53% off)
- Tropico 6 - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Tropico Bundle - $67.77 (67% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (20% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Jump Force - $19.79 (67% off)
- Batotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Total War: Rome II Emperor Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 - $17.95 (70% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Prey - $8.99 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild - $4.79 (76% off)
- Green Hell - $19.99 (20% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Assemble with Care - $5.59 (30% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon Bundle - $13.48 (46% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $9.06 (73% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- BONEWORKS [VR headset required] - $23.99 (20% off)
- AUDICA: Rhythm Shooter [VR headset required] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Spin Rhythm XD [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- DJMAX RESPECT V - $29.99 (40% off)
- AVICII Invector - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.09 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $6.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Mania - $6.79 (66% off)
- Sonic Generations Collection - $1.00 (95% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gris - $6.79 (60% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Don't Starve - $2.49 (75% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $11.24 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $8.99 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake Collection - $7.49 (70% off)
