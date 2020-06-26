New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 26: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale

This miserable year is halfway over, so pick up some great games from PlayStation to help you pass the other six months.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The year is halfway over. Yes, this miserable year is halfway over. But that also means there's still another 6 months of this garbage year left to go. So to help make things a little easier, PlayStation is throwing its Mid-Year Sale. The Witcher and The Division 2 are among the games on sale for the next few weeks. But the sale to watch out for might be the Games Under $20 sale, which has Control under $20 for the first time.

Elsewhere, Xbox is offering some Super Savings, while Nintendo is featuring some of Capcom's greatest hits.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

