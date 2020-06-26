Weekend Console Download Deals for June 26: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale

The year is halfway over. Yes, this miserable year is halfway over. But that also means there's still another 6 months of this garbage year left to go. So to help make things a little easier, PlayStation is throwing its Mid-Year Sale. The Witcher and The Division 2 are among the games on sale for the next few weeks. But the sale to watch out for might be the Games Under $20 sale, which has Control under $20 for the first time.
Elsewhere, Xbox is offering some Super Savings, while Nintendo is featuring some of Capcom's greatest hits.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - FREE!
- Coffee Talk - FREE!
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Super Savings
- Trials Rising: Gold Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One Super Savings Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mid-Year Deals
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield V: Year 2 Edition - $20.99 (58% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- RAD - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $9.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg II - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Mid-Year Sale.
- Remasters & Retro Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection and DMC4SE Bundle - $22.49 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.99 (54% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $13.19 (67% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Control - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.74 (33% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $13.99 (30% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package - $9.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mad Max - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: WWII - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Star Wars Battlefront II - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Capcom Greatest Hits Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- OKAMI HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $19.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Classic Family Board Game Sale
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game - $14.99 (50% off)
- Battleship - $9.99 (50% off)
- Catan - $9.99 (50% off)
- Caracassonne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pandemic - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Independence Day Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (33% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- A Gummy's Life - $8.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $26.79 (35% off)
- Saints Row The Third: The Full Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead End Job - $8.49 (50% off)
- RiME - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Gardens Between - $6.19 (67% off)
- Shelter Generations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Old School Musical - $6.49 (50% off)
- The Gardens Between - $6.19 (70% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Punch Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! - $7.49 (50% off)
- Way of the Passive Fist - $1.49 (90% off)
- Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 26: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale