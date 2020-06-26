New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mr. Driller DrillLand available now on Switch and PC

Bandai-Namco's action-puzzler makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch.
Donovan Erskine
2

The Mr. Driller franchise has been around since the late 90s, offering unique and challenging puzzles on a variety of platforms. Though never an exclusive, several nintendo consoles and handhelds have seen an entry in the series released on the platform. Mr. Driller hasn’t seen a new installment since 2015’s Mr. Driller for Kakao released on tablets and mobile devices. Nintendo’s console/handheld hybrid will be getting in on the Mr. Driller action. It’s been announced that Mr. Driller DrillLand is available now for both the Switch and PC. 

Originally released in 2002 for the GameCube, Mr. Driller DrillLand is one of the series’ most popular titles. The game features a variety of puzzles that task the players with drilling through different blocks to reach the bottom of the screen. With it being nearly 20 years old, Bandai-Namco has upgraded Mr. Driller DrillLand for its new release. According to the developer, the new release will feature “updates to its graphics, gameplay and HD cutscenes.”

This move will mark the first time that a Mr. Driller game has been made available in the Switch’s eShop. However, Mr. Driller DrillLand has also been made available once again to PC players, through Valve’s Steam digital storefront. Mr. Driller DrillLand did see a PC release back in 2002, but is now purchasable on the platforms biggest shop, with all of its updated goodness.

“We’re so happy to bring Mr. DRILLER DrillLand to the PC and Nintendo Switch! The Switch is really the perfect platform for the bite-sized joy of conquering ‘one more level,’ and playing solo or with friends and family,” said Abelina Villegas, Bandai-Namco’s Associate Brand Manager. Those looking to play can pick up Mr. Driller DrillLand on Steam and the Switch eShop now for $29.99.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

