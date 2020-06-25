Evening Reading - June 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

If you thought #E4 was over, you're wrong! We're teaming up with @indie_obscura to bring you an exclusive look at some brand new indie titles! Follow us on Twitch and tune in on July 1st to catch it all! https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/lBtafH4VsA — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 26, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Anniversary, Day of the Tentacle!

Happy birthday to Day of the Tentacle! It was released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s ground breaking Maniac Mansion! It was also @TimOfLegend's first game as co-lead alongside Dave Grossman.



Where in history would you go if you had a Chron-O-John? pic.twitter.com/lhnIB4Bbd2 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) June 25, 2020

Timeless classic.

When your ice coffee is literally ice coffee

I am not smart pic.twitter.com/9PgXTgBKfX — Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) June 25, 2020

Whoops!

Talking about LemurSnax

Dwarf Lemur sees strawberry for the first time! pic.twitter.com/hH52Bo7jFA — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 25, 2020

I can has strawberry?

"Blinding Lights" remake

how to create the weeknd's "blinding lights" pic.twitter.com/co3m39AWeV — Seth Everman (@SethEverman) June 25, 2020

Solid video, Internet.

What if we just posted a cute goat video?

his little tail waggle 😭 pic.twitter.com/vN4zafxP1B — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) June 25, 2020

It's super effective!

HOW TO PLAY A LIVE SHOW DURING A PANDEMIC

Marc Rebillet put together a highlight reel from his drive-in movie theater tour.

Hasan Minhaj inteviews AOC

She is my favorite politician these days.

Briefcase Level 08 has been uploaded to Super Mario Maker 2

I have finally uploaded my #SuperMarioMaker2 masterpiece.

Please try out Briefcase Level 08.

Course ID: SVG-0B0-45G pic.twitter.com/UzVllUors3 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 25, 2020

No one has cleared the level yet...

