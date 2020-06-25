Evening Reading - June 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Ubisoft addresses sexual misconduct allegations, promises investigation & internal policy review
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update - Wave 1 to add swimming in July
- Best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2020
- Square Enix launches a new LGBTQ+ Pride mascot from Chocobo Dungeon artist
- Diablo 4 dev blog explores the Dry Steppes, Camps, and the open world
- Arcade1Up's David McIntosh on Ms. Pac-Man and surviving a pandemic
- Summer in Mara review: Maybe I should have stayed at home
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update 2 might tease return of New Leaf's fireworks festival
- The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one
- QuakeCon at Home global online event announced in place of physical convention
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
If you thought #E4 was over, you're wrong! We're teaming up with @indie_obscura to bring you an exclusive look at some brand new indie titles! Follow us on Twitch and tune in on July 1st to catch it all! https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/lBtafH4VsA— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 26, 2020
Happy Anniversary, Day of the Tentacle!
Happy birthday to Day of the Tentacle! It was released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s ground breaking Maniac Mansion! It was also @TimOfLegend's first game as co-lead alongside Dave Grossman.— Double Fine (@DoubleFine) June 25, 2020
Where in history would you go if you had a Chron-O-John? pic.twitter.com/lhnIB4Bbd2
When your ice coffee is literally ice coffee
I am not smart pic.twitter.com/9PgXTgBKfX— Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) June 25, 2020
Talking about LemurSnax
Dwarf Lemur sees strawberry for the first time! pic.twitter.com/hH52Bo7jFA— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 25, 2020
"Blinding Lights" remake
how to create the weeknd's "blinding lights" pic.twitter.com/co3m39AWeV— Seth Everman (@SethEverman) June 25, 2020
What if we just posted a cute goat video?
his little tail waggle 😭 pic.twitter.com/vN4zafxP1B— Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) June 25, 2020
HOW TO PLAY A LIVE SHOW DURING A PANDEMIC
Marc Rebillet put together a highlight reel from his drive-in movie theater tour.
Hasan Minhaj inteviews AOC
June 24, 2020
Briefcase Level 08 has been uploaded to Super Mario Maker 2
I have finally uploaded my #SuperMarioMaker2 masterpiece.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 25, 2020
Course ID: SVG-0B0-45G pic.twitter.com/UzVllUors3
#SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/1hEkAV9Abl— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 25, 2020
