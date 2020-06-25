Unboxing & Review: Thanos Animated Statue Greg unboxes and reviews the Thanos Animated Statue, a new addition from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant.

The Thanos Animated statue is a new product from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant. Marvel fans looking to add a little bit of adorable madness to their collections would do well to take a look at this statue. Please check out the embedded video review below!

Thanos Animated Statue

This statue is a new addition to the adorable, animated line of Marvel characters. The Thanos statue stands at about 4-inches tall with a fairly wide stance. As you can see from the video, Thanos is position with his hands in the air, with an iconic grin.

While the mould of the statue is pretty good and the oversized head and hands are a great aesthetic, the finer details are unfortunately lacking. The lines of the teeth aren’t as clean as one might expect, and the Infinity Stones in the Infinity Gauntlet have unrefined edges with white paint globules on the gems to give the impression of reflective light.

Despite these details, the Thanos statue does manage to accurately portray the Thanos from the animated series. Fans of that version of Thanos, versus the one seen most recently in the MCU, will be pleased to add this one to their collection.

The Thanos Animated Statue is going to make the perfect addition to a Marvel fan’s collection. If you’re looking for more reviews on popular movie and video game collections, make sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels. We’ve also got our Unboxing page where you can read about all the collectibles you need!