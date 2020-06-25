Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update 2 might tease return of New Leaf's fireworks festival. Could a feature from Animal Crossing: New Leaf be making a return in New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the gaming world by storm when it launched on Switch just a few months ago. Allowing players to live out their deserted island fantasies, New Horizons went on to break records for both the Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing franchise. In the time following release, Nintendo has added content updates as well as seasonal events to the game to keep players busy. The company recently teased an update planned for August, which featured some familiar firework iconography, similar to what was seen in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Could fireworks be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Initially spotted and pointed out by Twitter user @peachflora, the teaser for Summer Update #2 features fireworks lighting up the night sky. Today saw the announcement of Summer Update #1, which introduces swimming and diving to the game, at the end, Nintendo revealed plans for a second update this August. In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, a firework show would be held every Sunday evening throughout the month of August.

for those who nh is their first ac game, every sunday in august in new leaf was the fireworks festival! i think the graphic used is confirmation that we’re gonna get that back! pic.twitter.com/3d2exYov3j — taylor (@peachfloras) June 25, 2020

Firework shows in Animal Crossing actually date back before the release of New Leaf. Introduced in the first Animal Crossing title, fireworks were set off on July 4 to celebrate America’s Independence Day. This was changed in Wild World, where a show would take place every Saturday evening throughout the month of August. The feature was tweaked yet again in City Folk, where the event was moved to Sundays. This stayed the same in New Leaf.

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons expecting to see another Summer themed update in August, it’s not too crazy to imagine that the firework show will once again be making a return. Add on top of this that the image for Summer Update #2 clearly shows fireworks in the background, and our speculation senses are tingling in overdrive. With the update only a short two months away, we can expect to get some official confirmation fairly soon.