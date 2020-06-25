All games optimized for the Xbox Series X A comprehensive list of every game Microsoft has confirmed to be optimized for the Xbox Series X.

With the current console generation coming to a close, and the next one set to kick off later this year, all eyes are on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to usher in a new era of gaming. With new console generations comes the promise of new games, new hardware, and better graphics. Microsoft has thrown the “optimized for Xbox Series X” label around several times during events, but what exactly does that mean? The company has provided clarity on this, as well as revealing every game confirmed to be optimized for the console.

The official Xbox website describes what it means for a game to be optimized for Series X. “Optimized for Xbox Series X is the indicator for games that take advantage of the full power of Xbox Series X.” the post reads. “When you hear a game has been Optimized for Xbox Series X, you’ll know that the developer has either natively designed or fully rebuilt their game to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of our most powerful console ever.” The optimized for Series X branding is intended to help players easily identify which games will play the absolute best on their console.

All games optimized for Xbox Series X

These are all of the games officially confirmed by Microsoft to be optimized for the Xbox Series X:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

These are all of the games that we know have been optimized for the Xbox Series X console. Some of the most notable among the list are CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This isn’t the end, however. Microsoft has already stated that this list is constantly growing, and that fans can expect to see more games added over time. Consider bookmarking this guide, as we’ll be updating it as new games are confirmed to be optimized for the Xbox Series X.