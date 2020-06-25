Will Cyberpunk 2077 have photo mode? Fans curious to know whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will have a photo mode can find their answers right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games of the year, and that has left many fans of the upcoming first-person RPG wondering: Will Cyberpunk 2077 have a photo mode? We’ve got all the answers you’ve been looking for right here.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have photo mode?

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 will have a photo mode. We learned more details during the first episode of CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire – a livestream show dedicated wholly to talking about Cyberpunk 2077 leading up to its release in November – which brought a lot of new content and info for Cyberpunk fans to sink their teeth into. Chief among these was the first actual press hands-on impressions and first-hand info about the game’s first four hours.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have a photo mode.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any exact details on how Cyberpunk’s photo mode will work just yet, but we imagine it will probably act similarly to photo modes found in other games – albeit it with the usual CDPR twist. No matter how it works, though, it is nice to have final confirmation that the game will include a photo mode, allowing us to wholly document our journeys through Nighty City.

Speaking of adventures in Nighty City, the first episode of Night City Wire also showcased the Braindance feature, which will allow players to relive experiences from other character’s perspectives. According to the developers, this will be a big part of storytelling and world building in Cyberpunk 2077, and you can learn more about Braindance by checking out our original coverage of the feature.

Once more details about the photo mode drop, we’ll be sure to update this article with any relevant information. For now, though, make sure you check out the rest of our Cyberpunk 2077 content for more news, details, and even guides to everything you need to know about the CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG.