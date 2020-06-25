Evening Reading - June 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- Pokemon Unite MOBA announced from Tencent Games
- Fortnite Party Royale Movie Nite to kick off this Friday with Inception
- The Academy: The First Riddle review - Detention
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla creative director steps down amid adultery accusations
- Valorant ranked play starts rolling out today
- Evan's Remains review: Forgettable frolicking
- All confirmed skaters - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered
- Halo Infinite teaser features a transmission from rogue Covenant faction the Banished
- Industry legend Tom Hall joins ARVR studio Resolution Games
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Crabs needs 6 friends to play @astroneergame with him...— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 23, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 51 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/lvdTdKPk8J
Shacknews. It gets you chicks!
Saw some baby chicks and ducks at the farm store today. They are so fluffy. pic.twitter.com/ehAFWgwbgr— Mayor Captain Zork (@Captzork) June 24, 2020
Ex-Zodiac Kickstarter live now
⚠️WARNING⚠️— Ben Hickling (@BenHickling) June 23, 2020
A HUGE KICKSTARTER IS APPROACHING FAST
The Ex-Zodiac Kickstarter is now live! - https://t.co/55RXtKPmUM
Likes, retweets and shares are very much appreciated 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iYPbIFeIhW
Twitter flags another Trump tweet for violation of policy against abusive behavior
Head over to our daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty megathread to join the conversation. (Login and turn on political filters to see the thread)
June 24, 2020
Meanwhile in Florida...
Florida woman "I don't wear a mask for the same reason I don't wear underwear, things gotta breathe" pic.twitter.com/ww1EiZDP99— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 24, 2020
Florida is the epicenter of the recent coronavirus surge in the states, thanks to jaboofers like this lady.
This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020
Enjoy... pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ
U.S. hits highest single day of new coronavirus cases with more than 45,500, breaking April record
The Valve Index fell another 20% on news that the United States hit a new record high of 36,358 coronavirus cases reported today.https://t.co/hvsHrr2vaZ— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) June 25, 2020
This is bad news. Unless you are a coronavirus fan...
Elon's baby remastered
June 23, 2020
Richard Pryor on how capitalism promotes racism
Richard Pryor on how capitalism promotes racism. (1977) pic.twitter.com/4rzy9kjSnC— 𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗲 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗧𝗼𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 (@SlamminnSalmon) June 24, 2020
I’ve watched this 10 times and it just gets better every time. pic.twitter.com/AwzdPUGBFQ— luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) April 19, 2020
