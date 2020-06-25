Evening Reading - June 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Crabs needs 6 friends to play @astroneergame with him...



The Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 51 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/lvdTdKPk8J — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 23, 2020

Shacknews. It gets you chicks!

Saw some baby chicks and ducks at the farm store today. They are so fluffy. pic.twitter.com/ehAFWgwbgr — Mayor Captain Zork (@Captzork) June 24, 2020

Finally!

Ex-Zodiac Kickstarter live now

⚠️WARNING⚠️

A HUGE KICKSTARTER IS APPROACHING FAST



The Ex-Zodiac Kickstarter is now live! - https://t.co/55RXtKPmUM



Likes, retweets and shares are very much appreciated 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iYPbIFeIhW — Ben Hickling (@BenHickling) June 23, 2020

Looks like Star Fox!

Twitter flags another Trump tweet for violation of policy against abusive behavior

Head over to our daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty megathread to join the conversation. (Login and turn on political filters to see the thread)

Meanwhile in Florida...

Florida woman "I don't wear a mask for the same reason I don't wear underwear, things gotta breathe" pic.twitter.com/ww1EiZDP99 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 24, 2020

Florida is the epicenter of the recent coronavirus surge in the states, thanks to jaboofers like this lady.

This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state.



Enjoy... pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

U.S. hits highest single day of new coronavirus cases with more than 45,500, breaking April record

The Valve Index fell another 20% on news that the United States hit a new record high of 36,358 coronavirus cases reported today.https://t.co/hvsHrr2vaZ — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) June 25, 2020

This is bad news. Unless you are a coronavirus fan...

Elon's baby remastered

This all checks out.

Richard Pryor on how capitalism promotes racism

Richard Pryor on how capitalism promotes racism. (1977) pic.twitter.com/4rzy9kjSnC — 𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗲 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗧𝗼𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 (@SlamminnSalmon) June 24, 2020

Total legend.

I’ve watched this 10 times and it just gets better every time. pic.twitter.com/AwzdPUGBFQ — luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) April 19, 2020

Solid video, Internet.

Lola is the best dog.

