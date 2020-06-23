Arcade1UP is cautious about NFL Blitz because of concussion & health controversies Marketing Director David McIntosh explained that while Arcade1Up's crew are fans of NFL Blitz, the conversations surrounding health in football make pursuing it less than cut and dry.

With Arcade1Up having taken on fantastic projects such as the Mortal Kombat trilogy, Street Fighter, and four player arcades like NBA Jam and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the question was bound to come up (and likely often does) about if they’d explore another sports arcade classic: NFL Blitz. We didn’t miss our chance to ask about it during a recent interview, and Marking Director David McIntosh enlightened us to why it’s a touch project to approach for the Arcade1Up team.

In a recent interview with McIntosh covering everything from Arcade1Up getting Ms. Pac-Man to doing business in a pandemic, we took the opportunity to ask about the possibility of an NFL Blitz machine. After all, with Midway projects like Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam done and the four player arcade design put together and executed well at Arcade1Up, the groundwork feels set. Unfortunately, McIntosh shared that it’s the conversations surrounding football that make it difficult to approach.

“To be honest, a lot of sports are getting negative press related to concussions and [other injuries],” McIntosh told us. "For a video game to come out that is just so violent, we're facing some obstacles.”

McIntosh raises a fair point. NFL Blitz came out in a time where injuries in football were not as covered, explored, or understood as they are now. Sports medicine has come a long way since, alongside rules that are aimed at protecting player health, but concussions and other debilitating injuries are a major topic of discussion even now. Even then, there’s something to be said about the classic flavor of NFL Blitz and its clearly over-the-top nature. Even McIntosh admits that it is not fully off the table.

“It's not that we don't want to do it,” McIntosh added. “It's about how we're going to do it, and when we should do it.”

With this in mind, we have to credit Arcade1Up for talking current events into consideration and not just blindly pushing a game out the door. Even so, here’s hoping that somewhere down the line, we can playfully enjoy crushing fellow players to dust in NFL Blitz’s most ridiculous of football arenas.