Evening Reading - June 22, 2020

- WWDC 2020 special event wrap up - All reveals, new products, and announcements
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- Mixer is closing down, invites streamers to move to Facebook Gaming
- Tim Cook announces Mac transition to Apple Silicon ARM chips
- Arcade1Up's David McIntosh on Ms. Pac-Man and surviving a pandemic
- Min Min revealed for Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC roster
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time reveal trailer shows playable Crash, Coco, & Cortex
- Marvel's Avengers will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X
- MrGrimmmz, Cohh Carnage, & more exit OPG amid CEO sexual harassment allegations
- Valorant gets competitive ranked mode in update 1.02
- Apple Mac Mini A12Z SoC Developer Transition Kit announced at WWDC 2020
- Fortnite has removed police cars, Epic sources claim it's not political
- Apple reveals MacOS 14 Big Sur at WWDC 2020
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
ICE-T and Greg got a little bit too descriptive when talking about the reality show Ice Loves Coco 🤣— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 22, 2020
Watch the full interview with ICE-T right here: https://t.co/tOijCCf91L pic.twitter.com/6aPndDnXcg
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Trump Tulsa turnout tanks
Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/cfAAkGLttH— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020
Head on over to the daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty thread if you are into that sort of thing. (Turn on political filters in your user settings to see the thread)
Hey @realDonaldTrump. I made this video to cheer you up. pic.twitter.com/8M9ro0LUnr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 22, 2020
Captain Falcon and Kirby are BFFs and get ramen together
This is basically the best thing ever.
Couldn't help it, I had to draw Falcon un his ramen outfit pic.twitter.com/daUOwNj9cf— DOT Ink (@DOTinkart) June 23, 2020
This means we are getting a new F-Zero game on Nintendo Switch. Right?
Now a silly cat video
This cat has more drama than the last 10 Best Picture winners combined. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/a5Tt2iIFiC— April (@ReignOfApril) June 21, 2020
That's a solid cat video from the Internet.
Mixer is dead
The decision on the future of Mixer was not caused by the post from @MilanKLee— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 22, 2020
Go Mixer, and be with Clippy now. Say hello to Zune.
Mixer ascending to the Microsoft afterlife... pic.twitter.com/cZ5UIgeLHn— SF Shock Cory (@WhatsUpPizzas) June 22, 2020
What if more cats, but pictures?
please enjoy this complimentary eye bleach. your timeline is garbage - I know you need it. pic.twitter.com/q8dGgDJyPg— your buddy kate (@kateburning) June 22, 2020
Kate's cat pics always make me smile.
There are so many accusations of abuse, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape in the video game industry right now
Believe women and all victims of abuse. We have to do better as a society. In so many ways...
