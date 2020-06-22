New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 22, 2020

Apple WWDC 2020 kicked off today, Min Min was announced for Smash, and COVID-19 cases spiked in many states across the nation. Here's your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Trump Tulsa turnout tanks

Head on over to the daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty thread if you are into that sort of thing. (Turn on political filters in your user settings to see the thread)

Captain Falcon and Kirby are BFFs and get ramen together

This is basically the best thing ever.

This means we are getting a new F-Zero game on Nintendo Switch. Right?

Now a silly cat video

That's a solid cat video from the Internet. 

Mixer is dead

Go Mixer, and be with Clippy now. Say hello to Zune.

What if more cats, but pictures?

Kate's cat pics always make me smile.

There are so many accusations of abuse, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape in the video game industry right now

Believe women and all victims of abuse. We have to do better as a society. In so many ways...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola