Evening Reading - June 22, 2020

ICE-T and Greg got a little bit too descriptive when talking about the reality show Ice Loves Coco 🤣

Watch the full interview with ICE-T right here: https://t.co/tOijCCf91L pic.twitter.com/6aPndDnXcg — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 22, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Trump Tulsa turnout tanks

Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/cfAAkGLttH — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020

Head on over to the daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty thread if you are into that sort of thing. (Turn on political filters in your user settings to see the thread)

Hey @realDonaldTrump. I made this video to cheer you up. pic.twitter.com/8M9ro0LUnr — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 22, 2020

Captain Falcon and Kirby are BFFs and get ramen together

This is basically the best thing ever.

Couldn't help it, I had to draw Falcon un his ramen outfit pic.twitter.com/daUOwNj9cf — DOT Ink (@DOTinkart) June 23, 2020

This means we are getting a new F-Zero game on Nintendo Switch. Right?

Now a silly cat video

This cat has more drama than the last 10 Best Picture winners combined. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/a5Tt2iIFiC — April (@ReignOfApril) June 21, 2020

That's a solid cat video from the Internet.

Mixer is dead

The decision on the future of Mixer was not caused by the post from @MilanKLee — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 22, 2020

Go Mixer, and be with Clippy now. Say hello to Zune.

Mixer ascending to the Microsoft afterlife... pic.twitter.com/cZ5UIgeLHn — SF Shock Cory (@WhatsUpPizzas) June 22, 2020

What if more cats, but pictures?

please enjoy this complimentary eye bleach. your timeline is garbage - I know you need it. pic.twitter.com/q8dGgDJyPg — your buddy kate (@kateburning) June 22, 2020

Kate's cat pics always make me smile.

There are so many accusations of abuse, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape in the video game industry right now

Believe women and all victims of abuse. We have to do better as a society. In so many ways...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 22, 2020.

Lola is the best.

What are you up to tonight?