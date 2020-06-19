How old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2? Not sure how old Ellie is in the Last of Us Part 2? Here's what you need to know about the sequel to Naughty Dog's hit survival game.

The Last of Us Part 2 is finally here. After seven years of waiting, fans of the series can finally dive into the highly anticipated second chapter of the story. Quite some time has passed since the first game, though, and many have found themselves trying to figure out just how old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2? We can help. Here’s what you’re going to need to know about Ellie’s age and how much time has passed since The Last of Us.

This article contains minor spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2.

How old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2?

The Last of Us Part 2 takes place roughly five years after the events of The Last of Us. This means that Ellie is now 18 years old, possibly almost 19. No exact age is ever given for her, but we do know that the events of the game take place five years after the first, when Joel and Ellie first traveled across the United States to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Seattle.

Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2.

While the game mostly takes place five years after the original, there are some flashbacks throughout that take place at different time periods between the events of The Last of Us and the second game. Most of these are usually notated by large lettering and numbers on the screen, so players shouldn’t have much trouble keeping up with where they are in the timeline.

There you go! That’s all you need to know. At the time of The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie is roughly 18 years old. She was originally 14 in The Last of Us, which means quite a bit of time has passed and she has grown up a lot since the original story took place. Now that you know how old she is, head back over to our complete The Last of Us Part 2 guide for even more helpful information.