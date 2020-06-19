How to kill Shamblers - The Last of Us Part 2 Learn how to take down the Shamblers that you come across in The Last of Us Part 2.

As you make your way through The Last of Us Part 2, you’re going to come across quite a few different enemy types. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to kill Shamblers, one of the tougher enemies in the game.

Before we continue, it’s worth noting that this guide does contain mild spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2. As such, re recommend turning away from this page if you wish to go into the game without any kind of spoilers.

How to kill Shamblers

Shamblers are a new enemy type found in The Last of Us Part 2. Similar to the first game’s Bloaters, Shamblers will shamble their way towards you and then explode acid gas off of their bodies. This is a similar attack to the Bloaters, which would pull gas sacs off of their bodies and throw them at you in the first game.

The best way to kill Shamblers is to use your Molotovs in combination with your shotgun.

If you want to take Shamblers down easily, then you’re going to want to rely on items like Molotovs and Pipe Bombs. Both of these items do a good bit of damage to the enemy, and will make killing them a much easier process. Finally, if you have the ammo for it, we highly recommend using your Shotgun to hit the Shamblers as they move towards you. This will take their health down quickly. Alternatively, you can also aim for the head using your rifle, though this method is much more difficult given that other enemies will usually be attacking you as well.

The key to attacking Shamblers is to try to keep some distance between you and them. They deal AOE (area of effect) damage when they expel acid gas from their bodies, so you will want to keep your distance when fighting them. Aside from that, there isn’t much else to taking down this large, shambling enemies.

Now that you know how to kill Shamblers, be sure to head back over to our The Last of Us Part 2 guide for even more helpful information and content.