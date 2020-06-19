Weekend PC Download Deals for June 19: Steam's EA catalog grows

We're coming off of EA Play and one of the big takeaways from that hour is that more and more Origin games are coming to Steam. And in fact, they're on Steam right now! But did you know that those games are also on sale? That's right! Games like Titanfall 2 and The Sims 4 are now on Steam and available at a nice discount, but on top of that, the games added over the last few weeks like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Battlefield V are still on sale. So if you want to fill your library with EA titles, now's the time to do so.

And while you're on Steam, make sure you claim your copy of Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition. It's available absolutely free until Thursday, so claim your copy while you have a chance.

Elsewhere, the Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle is rapidly approaching $3 million. So if you want some fantastic games while also donating to a good cause, pony up that $30 before this deal ends.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Styx: Master of Shadows, Book of Demons, F1 2018, V-Rally 4, Atari Vault, 911 Operator, Medieval Kingdom Wars, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Stasis, and Of Orcs and Men. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 for GRID 2019, Expeditions: Vikings, Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-, Party Hard 2 (w/Alien Butt Form DLC), and Duke Nukem Forever (w/The Doctor Who Cloned Me and Hails to the Icons DLCs). These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, GIRD: Ultimate Edition, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 War Chest Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Overload, The Stillness of the Wind, and The King's Bird. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, stay subbed through the end of June to receive a free bonus game!

Pay $30 for Baba Is You, Hyper Light Drifter, The Jackbox Party Pack 4, Spelunky, Football Manager 2020, Kerbal Space Program, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, >observer_, NBA 2K20, Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing, FTL: Advanced Edition, BioShock Remastered, This War of Mine: Final Cut, Endless Space Collection, Armello, Age of Wonders III, Overlord II, Surviving Mars, Kingdom: Classic, Eastside Hockey Manager, GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION, Overgrowth, Company of Heroes 2, The Ball, Super Time Force Ultra, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, System Shock 2, Broken Age, Newt One, All You Can Eat, A New Beginning: Final Cut, No Time to Explain Remastered, Knights of Pen & Paper 2, StarCrossed, Vertiginous Golf, EarthNight, Plunge, Pesterquest, Realpolitiks, Elite Dangerous, My Memory of Us, MirrorMoon EP, In Between, Gunscape Standard Edition, Neo Cab, Regular Human Basketball, Planet of the Eyes, Crowntakers, FRAMED Collection, Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker, and over a dozen free ebooks. So far, over $2.5M has been raised for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project! These games activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for GRID Autosport, Toybox Turbos, Overlord II, and Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising. Pay more than the average $6.25 for F1 2018 (w/Headline Content Pack DLC), DiRT Rally, and DiRT 4 (w/Hyundai R5 Rally Car and Team Booster Pack). Pay $15 or more to also receive F1 2019 and DiRT Rally 2.0. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Impulsion, AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected, Splasher, and Strikers Edge. Pay more than the average $4.75 for Mana Spark, Roof Rage, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, and Old School Musical. Pay $11 or more to also receive Hover, Dead In Vinland, and Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition is going on right now! Try out demos of over a dozen upcoming games, like Grounded, Windjammers 2, and more! Check out everything featured in the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition!