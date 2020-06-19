Weekend PC Download Deals for June 19: Steam's EA catalog grows

We're coming off of EA Play and one of the big takeaways from that hour is that more and more Origin games are coming to Steam. And in fact, they're on Steam right now! But did you know that those games are also on sale? That's right! Games like Titanfall 2 and The Sims 4 are now on Steam and available at a nice discount, but on top of that, the games added over the last few weeks like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Battlefield V are still on sale. So if you want to fill your library with EA titles, now's the time to do so.
And while you're on Steam, make sure you claim your copy of Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition. It's available absolutely free until Thursday, so claim your copy while you have a chance.
Elsewhere, the Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle is rapidly approaching $3 million. So if you want some fantastic games while also donating to a good cause, pony up that $30 before this deal ends.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Pathway - FREE until 6/25
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Mount & Blade II: Banerlord - $39.99 (20% off)
- Among Trees - $16.99 (15% off)
- SnowRunner - $31.99 (20% off)
- World War Z GOTY - $33.74 (25% off)
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Styx: Master of Shadows, Book of Demons, F1 2018, V-Rally 4, Atari Vault, 911 Operator, Medieval Kingdom Wars, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Stasis, and Of Orcs and Men. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 for GRID 2019, Expeditions: Vikings, Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-, Party Hard 2 (w/Alien Butt Form DLC), and Duke Nukem Forever (w/The Doctor Who Cloned Me and Hails to the Icons DLCs). These activate on Steam.
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $16.99 (15% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $14.09 (53% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $51.99 (48% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 [UPlay] - $9.49 (81% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $35.19 (68% off)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour [Steam] - $13.99 (72% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [Steam] - $13.74 (54% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- YouTubers Life [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
GamersGate
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [Rockstar] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $6.75 (77% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.32 (67% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $13.50 (70% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
GOG.com
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Blair Witch - $16.49 (45% off)
- Lost Ember - $19.49 (35% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Spelunky - $2.99 (80% off)
- Oxenfree - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.99 (50% off)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch - $5.09 (66% off)
- Inside - $6.79 (66% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $3.74 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Green Hell [Steam] - $18.99 (24% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $17.85 (74% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $3.82 (87% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.55 (87% off)
- Lara Croft and The Temple of Osiris [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Thief [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 [Steam] - $2.76 (79% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- 11 Bit Studios Publisher Sale
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $11.21 (49% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
- Moonlighter [Steam] - $5.78 (71% off)
- Anomaly 2 [Steam] - $3.00 (80% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming 11 Bit Studios Publisher Sale.
- Wired Productions Publisher Sale
- Deliver Us the Moon [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- GRIP: Combat Racing [Steam] - $6.60 (78% off)
- AVICII: Invector [Steam] - $13.19 (34% off)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn [Steam] - $2.64 (87% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Wired Productions Publisher Sale.
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.80 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $8.71 (71% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, GIRD: Ultimate Edition, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 War Chest Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Overload, The Stillness of the Wind, and The King's Bird. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, stay subbed through the end of June to receive a free bonus game!
Pay $30 for Baba Is You, Hyper Light Drifter, The Jackbox Party Pack 4, Spelunky, Football Manager 2020, Kerbal Space Program, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, >observer_, NBA 2K20, Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing, FTL: Advanced Edition, BioShock Remastered, This War of Mine: Final Cut, Endless Space Collection, Armello, Age of Wonders III, Overlord II, Surviving Mars, Kingdom: Classic, Eastside Hockey Manager, GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION, Overgrowth, Company of Heroes 2, The Ball, Super Time Force Ultra, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, System Shock 2, Broken Age, Newt One, All You Can Eat, A New Beginning: Final Cut, No Time to Explain Remastered, Knights of Pen & Paper 2, StarCrossed, Vertiginous Golf, EarthNight, Plunge, Pesterquest, Realpolitiks, Elite Dangerous, My Memory of Us, MirrorMoon EP, In Between, Gunscape Standard Edition, Neo Cab, Regular Human Basketball, Planet of the Eyes, Crowntakers, FRAMED Collection, Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker, and over a dozen free ebooks. So far, over $2.5M has been raised for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project! These games activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for GRID Autosport, Toybox Turbos, Overlord II, and Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising. Pay more than the average $6.25 for F1 2018 (w/Headline Content Pack DLC), DiRT Rally, and DiRT 4 (w/Hyundai R5 Rally Car and Team Booster Pack). Pay $15 or more to also receive F1 2019 and DiRT Rally 2.0. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Impulsion, AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected, Splasher, and Strikers Edge. Pay more than the average $4.75 for Mana Spark, Roof Rage, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, and Old School Musical. Pay $11 or more to also receive Hover, Dead In Vinland, and Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter. These activate on Steam.
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off) (All DLC packs also on sale.)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Week
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 [UPlay] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Steep [UPlay] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Publisher Week Sale.
- Tabletop Simulator [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $13.19 (40% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $8.49 (66% off)
- River City Girls [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4: Realm of Magic - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Spa Day - $9.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $12.00 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until June 21)
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Discovery Tour: Assassin's Creed Ancient Egypt - $9.99 (50% off)
Steam
The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition is going on right now! Try out demos of over a dozen upcoming games, like Grounded, Windjammers 2, and more! Check out everything featured in the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition!
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 6/25 at 11:59PM PT)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/21 at 1PM PT)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/22 at 10AM PT)
- Outer Wilds - $16.65 (33% off)
- Journey - $11.24 (25% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $24.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- The Elder Scrolls Summer Bundle (Skyrim Special Edition + Oblivion GOTY Edition + Morrowind GOTY Edition) - $23.82 (68% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR - $17.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild - $4.79 (76% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/21 at 2PM PT)
- Green Hell - $19.99 (20% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Assemble with Care - $5.59 (30% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - $17.49 (65% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $14.99 (40% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Don't Starve - $2.49 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $8.99 (55% off)
