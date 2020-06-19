Weekend Console Download Deals for June 19: Post-summer sale blues

The Summer Sale storm has subsided. If you missed out on the big sales for all three console makers, then I'm sorry to say you lost out. But that's not to say there aren't sales worth pursuing this weekend. PlayStation continues rolling with its poorly-named "Save up to 75% off" sale, which features Tetris Effect among others, along with a sale on remasters and old-school games. And Xbox is offering up the best of its platformers, including a handful of indie gems like Shovel Knight and Dead Cells.
Nintendo doesn't have too much to offer this week, but it should be noted that if you ever wanted to play Duke Nukem 3D, that game just released and is half-off. So try out a PC gaming gem on your Switch today.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - FREE!
- Coffee Talk - FREE!
- SnowRunner - $37.49 (25% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Platforming Paradise Sale
- Levelhead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.39 (33% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.74 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox One Platforming Paradise Sale.
- Free to Play Sale
- Apex Legends: Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack - $21.44 (45% off)
- Brawlhalla: All Legends Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- DC Universe Online Ultimate Edition (2017) - $60.29 (33% off)
- Pinball FX3: Bethesda Pinball - $5.49 (50% off)
- Warface: 5000 Kredits - $34.99 (30% off)
- More from the Xbox One Free to Play Sale.
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $3.99 (90% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- NHL 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- MotoGP 20 - $34.99 (30% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/25 at 11:59PM PT)
- SnowRunner - $33.49 (30% off)
- Remasters & Retro Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection and DMC4SE Bundle - $22.49 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.99 (54% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $13.19 (67% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Save Up to 75%
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- GreedFall - $19.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $23.99 (40% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $27.99 (30% off)
- Persona Dancing Endless Night Collection - $27.49 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $5.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Save Up to 75% Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack - $4.99 (50% off)
- Wattam - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Outlast 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat Out of Hell - $7.49 (75% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $7.99 (60% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Survive - $7.49 (75% off)
- Homefront: The Revolution - $4.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (66% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: WWII - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Star Wars Battlefront II - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Classic Family Board Game Sale
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game - $14.99 (50% off)
- Battleship - $9.99 (50% off)
- Catan - $9.99 (50% off)
- Caracassonne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pandemic - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Gummy's Life - $8.99 (40% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $26.79 (35% off)
- Saints Row The Third: The Full Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- American Fugitive - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dead End Job - $8.49 (50% off)
- Sports Party - $4.99 (80% off)
- RiME - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Gardens Between - $6.19 (67% off)
- Shelter Generations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Light Fall - $3.74 (75% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $1.49 (90% off)
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition - $4.49 (67% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 19: Post-summer sale blues