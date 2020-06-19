How to get the bow - The Last of Us Part 2 Learn how to get the trusty bow in The Last of Us Part 2.

The bow is by far one of the most iconic weapons in the original The Last of Us. If you’re curious to know where this weapon resides in The Last of Us Part 2, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know to get the bow and start taking enemies out quietly.

Before we continue, we do want to say that this guide will contain some minor spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2. Please stop reading if you wish to avoid any spoilers of any kind.

How to get the bow

One of the most useful weapons for stealth players, the bow can be obtained much later in the game. In fact, players will need to play all the way up to the second day in order to acquire this handy weapon.

The bow is picked up during the main storyline, so you can't miss it.

While exploring the Hillcrest area in search of Tommy, players will find the bow on the body of an infected that was locked in a garage. It’s impossible to miss exactly where you get the bow, as the story will take you right through the encounter where you acquire it. Fortunately, it is really that easy.

Once you have the bow, you can equip it on your shoulder like any other long gun, and if you have the Long Gun Holster, you can carry it and your Pump Shotgun or rifle, making it easy to switch between the two throughout the game.

Now that you’ve got the bow, you can get out there and start dealing with WLF, Scars, and Infected as quietly as possible. It’s also possible to craft your own arrows, and you should always try to aim for the head, as hitting enemies in the head grants you a chance to pick the arrow back up, reducing how much ammo you use in encounters. For more help, head back over to our The Last of Us Part 2 guide.