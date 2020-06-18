Evening Reading - June 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Wow, The Last of Us Part 2 really took an unexpected turn... #Bugsnax #TLOU2 pic.twitter.com/ouO2TV12jT — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 18, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Quality Cat Content

"BAH GAWD!! WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED!!" pic.twitter.com/1UzKoFnzpm — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 17, 2020

That cat has a family!

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Dan Patrick Show

Things are getting worse on the COVID-19 pandemic front.

White People

Wow. Let's make her famous Twitter

Portland, OR local. Extremely

Racist Karen likes to burn black people. But... There's more...



Let's let her know hate doesn't pay by taking away her paycheck.

Name and Work Place please.

Let's go Twitter.



pic.twitter.com/kIRrzbnKyp — Trump'sPissingMeOff SOS 🌊😘👠🦸‍♀️🌊 (@RetiredMaybe) June 17, 2020

Luckily, not everyone is like that lady.

I did not have woke Massachusetts townies on my 2020 Bingo card. Well played, gentleman. Also, these dudes will kiiiiick your racist ass. pic.twitter.com/B4TiDb2i1O — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) June 18, 2020

This is not okay

Save your sympathies for the white cop whose worst oppression in her life is "feeling nervous" for having to wait for a meal at a McDonald's Drive-thru.



My man here got almost ran over, spat on, and called a N*gger while just trying to to his job at FedXpic.twitter.com/T1oDBnRnV6 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 17, 2020

It hurts to see someone treated so poorly because of the color of their skin. No one deserves to be spat on. What is wrong with people?

20-year-old Robinhood daytrader commits suicide over perceived losses

Smaller retail investors may be taking too much risk on these new tradng platforms.The news of this suicide is truly sad and tragic story.

Anti wins!

Won the OS Redbull Invitational beating Dabuz, Laid, and Venia x2



I been practicing alot lately and it showed immediately, shoutout to the doubles group chat & @T1 :] pic.twitter.com/Tb6s4d4kXR — ..... (@Anti) June 19, 2020

Congratulations, Anti!

