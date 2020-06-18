Evening Reading - June 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Skate revived at EA Play 2020. This is not a drill.
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- The Last of Us Part 2 review: A haunting melody
- Humankind gameplay interview: Building engaging & varied history
- E4 2020: Richard Sherman on football, gaming, and American society
- Lost in Random announced by Zoink Games during EA Play Live 2020
- How Pokemon Snap became one of the franchise's biggest cult hits
- Insurgency: Sandstorm's Nightfall update is the biggest the game has seen
- ICE-T Makes It Rain Golden Guns in Borderlands 3
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Wow, The Last of Us Part 2 really took an unexpected turn... #Bugsnax #TLOU2 pic.twitter.com/ouO2TV12jT— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 18, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Quality Cat Content
"BAH GAWD!! WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED!!" pic.twitter.com/1UzKoFnzpm— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 17, 2020
That cat has a family!
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Dan Patrick Show
Things are getting worse on the COVID-19 pandemic front.
White People
Wow. Let's make her famous Twitter— Trump'sPissingMeOff SOS 🌊😘👠🦸♀️🌊 (@RetiredMaybe) June 17, 2020
Portland, OR local. Extremely
Racist Karen likes to burn black people. But... There's more...
Let's let her know hate doesn't pay by taking away her paycheck.
Name and Work Place please.
Let's go Twitter.
pic.twitter.com/kIRrzbnKyp
Luckily, not everyone is like that lady.
I did not have woke Massachusetts townies on my 2020 Bingo card. Well played, gentleman. Also, these dudes will kiiiiick your racist ass. pic.twitter.com/B4TiDb2i1O— The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) June 18, 2020
This is not okay
Save your sympathies for the white cop whose worst oppression in her life is "feeling nervous" for having to wait for a meal at a McDonald's Drive-thru.— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 17, 2020
My man here got almost ran over, spat on, and called a N*gger while just trying to to his job at FedXpic.twitter.com/T1oDBnRnV6
It hurts to see someone treated so poorly because of the color of their skin. No one deserves to be spat on. What is wrong with people?
20-year-old Robinhood daytrader commits suicide over perceived losses
Smaller retail investors may be taking too much risk on these new tradng platforms.The news of this suicide is truly sad and tragic story.
Anti wins!
Won the OS Redbull Invitational beating Dabuz, Laid, and Venia x2— ..... (@Anti) June 19, 2020
I been practicing alot lately and it showed immediately, shoutout to the doubles group chat & @T1 :] pic.twitter.com/Tb6s4d4kXR
Congratulations, Anti!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 18, 2020