All safe codes – The Last of Us Part 2 Your comprehensive guide to every safe code in The Last of Us Part 2.

As you explore the world in The Last of Us Part 2, you’re going to come across a number of secrets, including several safes that are just absolutely littered with supplies. Finding the code to these safes can be a bit difficult at times, so we’ve put together this handy guide to all the safe codes in The Last of Us Part 2.

Due to the spoilery nature of this guide, we’ll be taking our time updating this one over the coming days. We’ll focus on early-game safes first, and then expand from that. As such, it should be said that this post will contain spoilers for all of The Last of Us Part 2. If you want to avoid spoilers, then we highly recommend not reading any further down below this image.

Ellie overlooks the city in The Last of Us Part 2.

All safe codes

Alright, let’s get started. To make each safe easier to identify, we’ve included the name of each primary chapter, each encounter, as well as the general location/building of each safe. This should help comparing the codes to the safes more manageable.

Jackson – Patrol – Supermarket safe – 07-20-13

Seattle Day 1 – Downtown – Bank vault code – 60-23-06

Seattle Day 1 – Downtown – Madison street safe – 04-51

Seattle Day 1 – Downtown – Courthouse office safe – 86-07-22

Seattle Day 1 – Capitol Hill – Furniture store safe – 55-01-33

Seattle Day 1 – The Tunnels – Locker room door code – 15243

Seattle Day 2 – Hillcrest – Auto garage safe – 30-82-65

Seattle Day 2 – The Seraphites – Apartment safe – 08-10-83

Seattle Day 2 – The Seraphites – Weston’s Pharmacy safe – 38-55-23

Seattle Day 3 – The Flooded City – Flooded stash safe – 70-12-64

Seattle Day 1 – On Foot – MS Corporation Soft Drink Distribution Center safe – 17-38-07

Seattle Day 1 – Hostile Territory – Jasmine Bakery safe – 68-96-89

Seattle Day 1 – The Coast – Ship safe – 90-77-01

Seattle Day 2 – The Shortcut – Apartment safe – 30-23-04

Seattle Day 2 – The Descent – Gym safe – 12-18-79

That’s all the safe codes you’ll need throughout the entire campaign. For more help, head back over to our The Last of Us Part 2 guide for even more info and safe codes.