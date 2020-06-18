TwitchCon San Diego 2020 cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns Following the cancellation of its Amsterdam event, TwitchCon San Diego 2020 has also been cancelled due to issues regarding COVID-19.

2020 has seen no shortage or slowing of setbacks to various gaming industry events, releases, and other matters in the way of a growing list of obstacles and more important causes. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a thing and hasn’t gone away in the slightest. With that in mind, Twitch has made the decision to cancel its TwitchCon San Diego 2020 event due to issues presented by the ongoing issues of the coronavirus.

Twitch announced its decision to cancel TwitchCon San Diego 2020 via the TwitchCon Twitter and in a more extensive statement on the event website on June 18, 2020. The decision follows a similar cancellation of TwitchCon Amsterdam back in March 2020. Both cancellations cite the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues as the direct cause behind the decision.

“In March, we made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam,” Twitch wrote. “Over the past few months, we have continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic with TwitchCon San Diego weighing on our minds. Due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community… we have decided to cancel TwitchCon San Diego this fall.”

An update on TwitchCon San Diego and what comes next. — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) June 18, 2020

TwitchCon San Diego was slated to take place September 25 to September 27, 2020, but it isn’t even the first late event this year to have faced cancellation. PAX West 2020 was also cancelled due to issues with the coronavirus, instead opting to pivot to an online event in place of the usual festivities in Seattle, as was November’s BlizzCon 2020 event. Despite being several months down the road this year, the lack of change in the situation has forced several parts of the industry to take care and caution in what is arguably the right call for everyone’s safety.

At this time, Twitch has not announced any alternative to its canceled TwitchCon events. Stay tuned to Shacknews for any further updates or details regarding similar online or safer pivots in response to the coronavirus pandemic.