Google Stadia Premiere Edition is now $100, but without free Pro trial Pick up a bundle with everything but the Pro trial included to save $30 if you're interested in jumping on board with Stadia.

If you're looking to jump on the Stadia train even though it departed the station long ago, you might be more interested in checking out the Stadia Premiere Edition now that it's $30 cheaper than before.

Google has announced a new price for the Stadia Premiere Bundle, and it's just $100 now. You still get the Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller, but now the package comes without the three-month Stadia Pro trial that offered membership, 4K HDR quality gaming, and 5.1 surround sound. This was a $30 value you got by paying the extra cash. Now it appears it's no longer an option.

However, the basic tier of Stadia is still completely free. You can jump online and see if you like using the service without having to spend anything on the premium version if that floats your boat.

The new Stadia Premiere Edition is now available for $99. Level up your Stadia experience with the Wi-Fi enabled Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra to maximize your experience. Pick it up today: https://t.co/U8pZKaWTub — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 17, 2020

But there's not much being lost here, especially when you consider that you don't actually need a Chromecast Ultra (the one that comes with the bundle) unless you want to play on TV. You can simply use any computer with Chrome installed, and the Stadia Controller is just the cherry on top.

There's a Stadia Connect presentation coming up next month on July 14. We'll be bringing you all the news connected to Stadia as well as the new games shown off during the showcase. Let us know if you've been using the platform or plan to in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.