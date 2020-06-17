Evening Reading - June 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Pokemon Company just announced a new Pokemon Snap game for #NintendoSwitch. Please take a look at the Pokemon Presents announcement trailer. https://t.co/XLZiDtyrFn#PokemonSnap #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/ncr1VjfIUR — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 17, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Some Dog Content

He’s 💯 not amused. The he being Chowder. Clearly LEGO Mario is very amused! pic.twitter.com/566WA8IQYW — Krysta Yang (@breath0air) June 17, 2020

I want all the LEGO Mario sets.

Thank you, Pozzie!

Go Charge!

Marc Rebillet is on tour

Go to iwannahotbox.com to see him play a drive-in movie theater in your town. He may bang your grandma, but he will probably make pancakes afterwards.

Belle Delphine is back (NOT SAFE FOR WORK VIDEO)

This video is not safe for work, but I felt that this news was worth reporting to Shacknews readers. 2020 continues to get weirder.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 17, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

