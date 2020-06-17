Evening Reading - June 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- ICE-T Makes It Rain Golden Guns in Borderlands 3
- E4 2020: Richard Sherman on football, gaming, and American society
- New Pokemon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch
- The Last of Us Part 2 review: A haunting melody
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- What's new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?
- Capcom Pro Tour indefinitely bans FChamp over racist tweet
- Sea of Thieves Haunted Shores update 2.0.16 patch notes
- Some Halo Infinite sound effects are sampled from the original Xbox's electromagnetic fields
- How Pokemon Snap became one of the franchise's biggest cult hits
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The Pokemon Company just announced a new Pokemon Snap game for #NintendoSwitch. Please take a look at the Pokemon Presents announcement trailer. https://t.co/XLZiDtyrFn#PokemonSnap #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/ncr1VjfIUR— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 17, 2020
Some Dog Content
He’s 💯 not amused. The he being Chowder. Clearly LEGO Mario is very amused! pic.twitter.com/566WA8IQYW— Krysta Yang (@breath0air) June 17, 2020
I want all the LEGO Mario sets.
Thank you, Pozzie!
It's always #NationalMascotDay with our fave guy! pic.twitter.com/q8kY8JZ4gd— Canton Charge (@CantonCharge) June 17, 2020
Go Charge!
Marc Rebillet is on tour
I’M A FLAMINGO (LIVE) pic.twitter.com/OxU35qlBlb— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) June 17, 2020
Go to iwannahotbox.com to see him play a drive-in movie theater in your town. He may bang your grandma, but he will probably make pancakes afterwards.
Belle Delphine is back (NOT SAFE FOR WORK VIDEO)
This video is not safe for work, but I felt that this news was worth reporting to Shacknews readers. 2020 continues to get weirder.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 17, 2020.
What are you up to tonight?
