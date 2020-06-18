The Last of Us Part 2 tips and tricks to help you survive Several handy tips and tricks to help you survive in The Last of Us Part 2's brutal world.

There’s a lot to digest in The Last of Us Part 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed survival adventure, The Last of Us. If you’re planning on diving into the game when it releases on the PlayStation 4, then you’re going to want as much help as you can get in making the most of your adventure. Below you’ll find several tips and tricks you should take into account when playing through The Last of us Part 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 tips and tricks

If you’re diving into The Last of Us 2 after months or even years have passed since playing through the original game, then you’re probably going to need a brief refresher on how things work in this brutal and dangerous world.

Move quietly and stay low

The first tip that is extremely important to your survival in The Last of Us Part 2 is staying low and moving quietly. Ellie’s Listen Mode, which is activated by pressing R1 is extremely useful for keeping an eye on enemy movements. Not all enemies will shop up when using this, though, so move carefully and use the environment around you to mask your movements.

Grab everything you see

It might seem self-explanatory, but supplies can be extremely scarce as you play through The Last of Us Part 2’s main storyline. Make sure you’re grabbing things and crafting items as you are able to. This will ensure you can make use of everything you come across – or at least most everything. It will also help you make sure you have plenty of Healthkits, Molotovs, and other useful items whenever you need them.

Explore everything

One of the biggest things we can recommend for players heading into The Last of Us Part 2 is to take your time and explore everything. There are plenty of secrets like collectibles and even equipment that can be found throughout the game. We’ve put together a few useful guides for this in our complete The Last of Us Part 2 guide, so we definitely suggest taking a look at that for more help.

Use your gadgets

As you progress through The Last of Us Part 2, you’ll unlock an arsenal of guns and different gadgets like Trip Mines, Smoke Bombs, and Molotovs. While it’s easy to ignore these items, they can be very helpful in taking down more powerful enemies that you’ll come across as you explore Seattle. Trip Mines are perfect for luring out enemies and allowing you to sneak past them, as others will usually go running right for their allies when one goes off. Try to use your gadgets to your advantage and don’t be afraid to make the most of what you have at your disposal. Sometimes, you can clear entire encounters without ever having to fire a shot.

Of course, the most important thing to remember in The Last of Us Part 2 is that every corner could hold a new threat. Take your time, be methodical, and you’ll come out on top as you bring your journey to a close.