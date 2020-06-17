New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite Season 3 adds Aquaman and customizable umbrellas

Build your own umbrella, ride sharks into battle, and unlock Jason Momoa's Aquaman in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.
Sam Chandler
1

Aquaman is now in Fortnite. What’s more, players can catch a ride on sharks. The world of Fortnite continues to grow wilder with every season, and it looks like Season 3 is going to be a banger. Beyond these zany sea-based additions, this new battle pass will let players build their own umbrella. Check out the official Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 reveal trailer below!

Aquaman comes to Fortnite in Season 3

The addition of Aquaman in Fortnite certainly comes at a strange time. According to some reports, Zack Snyder has been hinting at a new cut of the Justice League. Perhaps this warrior of the water will spark some interest in the Justice League movie. Whatever the case, players can look forward to a totally jacked Jason Momoa brought to life in Fortnite.

The preview trailer also highlights a rather cool piece of customization. Players that get the battle pass will be able to piece together and design their own umbrellas over the course of the season. Presumably, pieces are tied to the battle pass with players being able to choose what to put on their brolly.

Another unique addition to the vehicle combat in Fortnite is sharks. The trailer showcases the ability for players to catch a ride on a shark using a fishing rod. You will be able to ride, steer, and jump across the waters on an apex predator.

But the biggest change to the world is the aftermath of the storm. There’s a whole lot of water and players will need to work out how to navigate this Kevin Costner nightmare.

Now that a new season of Fortnite is upon us, make sure you check in frequently to the Shacknews Fortnite page. This page contains our ongoing coverage of Fortnite, including Season 3 and all the special shows that are bound to take place.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

