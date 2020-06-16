Evening Reading - June 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews E4 - ICE-T Gamer Stuff Livestream Spectacular
- The Last of Us Part 2 review: A haunting melody
- Valorant review - A worthy endeavor
- All PS5 game trailers & announcements from the Sony PlayStation 5 livestream
- 8 video games that need a spectator mode
- Jump Rope Challenge lets you exercise with Joy-Cons for free on Switch
- All Xbox Smart Delivery compatible games
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of June 15, 2020
- Watch the Fortnite The Device special event VOD here
- Windjammers 2 gets playable demo for Steam Game Festival
- E4 2020: Richard Sherman on football, gaming, and American society
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Sometimes you just gotta roll with the punches...— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 16, 2020
Shacknews SmashCast Ep. 8 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/RXYu5Jm3VI
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Trans Rights GameCube controller
What do you think of the trans rights finish I gave my gc controller? .@Dark_Wizzy_ pic.twitter.com/f0iEwfFkXx— DF1 | Mustang (@DF1Mustang) June 14, 2020
Trans rights are human rights.
No one asked for this
This invention makes spreading avocado that much easier pic.twitter.com/6549PfzBKc— Food Insider (@InsiderFood) June 14, 2020
Avocados are delicious, but not like this. Not like this...
PS5 price revealed
look kid. i dont have much time left— bass🗿 (@diddle_fork) June 13, 2020
the real price of the ps5 is pic.twitter.com/V4on1zPoOc
R.I.P.
Innovators
Thought, “this plywood looks weird” ... got closer ... it’s printer paper and scotch tape !! pic.twitter.com/8zJYErWkCT— Jonah Weiner (@jonahweiner) June 15, 2020
A lot cheaper than real wood.
Operation: Spiral Thingy
Alternate / spycam angle of Operation: Spiral Thingy. AKA the stunt that I never want to revisit.— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 16, 2020
📷: @mikivuckovich pic.twitter.com/lUOZL7tTxj
Tony Hawk is a national treasure.
Well...
Alternate / spycam angle of Operation: Spiral Thingy. AKA the stunt that I never want to revisit.— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 16, 2020
📷: @mikivuckovich pic.twitter.com/lUOZL7tTxj
It's the Big Show!
Hero of Time
Best show review I could ever ask for pic.twitter.com/wki8uKIJm6— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) June 15, 2020
You just love to see it.
Wait for it
Best show review I could ever ask for pic.twitter.com/wki8uKIJm6— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) June 15, 2020
Marc delivers.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 15, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 15, 2020