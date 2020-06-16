Evening Reading - June 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Sometimes you just gotta roll with the punches...



Shacknews SmashCast Ep. 8 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/RXYu5Jm3VI — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 16, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Trans Rights GameCube controller

What do you think of the trans rights finish I gave my gc controller? .@Dark_Wizzy_ pic.twitter.com/f0iEwfFkXx — DF1 | Mustang (@DF1Mustang) June 14, 2020

Trans rights are human rights.

No one asked for this

This invention makes spreading avocado that much easier pic.twitter.com/6549PfzBKc — Food Insider (@InsiderFood) June 14, 2020

Avocados are delicious, but not like this. Not like this...

PS5 price revealed

look kid. i dont have much time left



the real price of the ps5 is pic.twitter.com/V4on1zPoOc — bass🗿 (@diddle_fork) June 13, 2020

R.I.P.

Innovators

Thought, “this plywood looks weird” ... got closer ... it’s printer paper and scotch tape !! pic.twitter.com/8zJYErWkCT — Jonah Weiner (@jonahweiner) June 15, 2020

A lot cheaper than real wood.

Operation: Spiral Thingy

Alternate / spycam angle of Operation: Spiral Thingy. AKA the stunt that I never want to revisit.

📷: @mikivuckovich pic.twitter.com/lUOZL7tTxj — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 16, 2020

Tony Hawk is a national treasure.

Well...

Alternate / spycam angle of Operation: Spiral Thingy. AKA the stunt that I never want to revisit.

📷: @mikivuckovich pic.twitter.com/lUOZL7tTxj — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 16, 2020

It's the Big Show!

Hero of Time

Best show review I could ever ask for pic.twitter.com/wki8uKIJm6 — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) June 15, 2020

You just love to see it.

Wait for it

Best show review I could ever ask for pic.twitter.com/wki8uKIJm6 — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) June 15, 2020

Marc delivers.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 15, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.