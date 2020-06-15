All Xbox Smart Delivery compatible games An up-to-date list of all games compatible with the Xbox Smart Delivery service for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

With the line between this generation and next blurring, Xbox are making it easier for gamers to upgrade thanks to Xbox Smart Delivery. This new service allows gamers to buy compatible games on Xbox One and receive the game for free when they upgrade to the Xbox Series X. Below is a list of all Xbox Smart Delivery compatible games, a list that is likely to grow over the life of the Xbox Series X until the Xbox One is phased out.

Xbox Smart Delivery games – Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Xbox Smart Delivery allows gamers to purchase a game on Xbox One (digital or physical) and then receive that game for free on the Xbox Series X when they choose to upgrade. It’s up to the developers as to whether they want to participate in this service. Here are the titles confirmed to be compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the Sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

This list will be updated over time as more titles take advantage of this consumer-friendly service.

In a June 15 news post, Will Tuttle from Xbox confirmed that certain Xbox Game Pass titles will be able to utilize this feature. Tuttle also noted that Xbox Game Studios titles will be compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery, which makes sense given they would be titles exclusive to Xbox.

Keep in mind, the Xbox Series X will also feature some unprecedented backward compatibility support with thousands of games available on launch. Expect to be able to play games across four generations of Xbox consoles when the Xbox Series X launches this year.

If you still have questions about this new service, check out our helpful guide on what Xbox Smart Delivery is and how it works. You can also keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover the upcoming launch of the Xbox Series X.