Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of June 15, 2020

As E4 has kicked off with a bang, the team is delivering on a new round of streams to help you keep cool this summer. Our weekly livestream schedule.

Chris Jarrard
1

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff. 

Monday, June 15

Indiel-icious with TJ Denzer - 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET. Join TJ for a look at indie gems found off the beaten path. This week, Satisfactory catches some shine.

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM ET. This week the SmashCast crew returns.

Tuesday, June 16

Adventures of Rusty Claymore - Blake Morse dons a giant sword and an androgynous haircut with the Final Fantasy 7 remake.

Wednesday, June 17

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET - This week, Josh takes a closer look at Among Trees.

Let's Play Hitman 2 with Bill Lavoy - 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 18

Special interview with the team behind Gestalt: Steam & Cinder with Donovan Erskin and TJ Denzer.

Friday, June 19

The Dump - A weekly discussion of the biggest news with hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse - 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.

