SpaceX Starlink 20ms latency is designed to run online games, claims Musk

SpaceX's affordable satellite-powered high-speed internet could offer a great way to enjoy your favorite games online when it launches.

Brittany Vincent
16

Elon Musk has spoken about his low-earth orbit (LEO) internet service as it prepares for beta access in terms of how you might benefit from the new high-speed internet connection as a gamer.

Musk stated that Starlink's 20ms latency is designed to run "real-time, competitive video games." He also stated that Version 2, at a lower altitude, "could be as lows 8ms latency." This means if you need faster internet to better your online gaming connection, Starlink could very well be a great option. Better than simply getting internet in rural communities or hard-to-service places, you could be fragging online every night with it as well. 

If that sounds interesting to you (and it very well might, because most of our ISPs are certifiably garbage, at least where I am), SpaceX will be opening up its beta very soon, around late summer or early fall.

Starlink is said to allow about a gigabit per second connection speeds, which is a step above older satellite setups. In comparison, satellite internet provider HughesNet only offers a paltry download speed of 25Mbps and an abysmal upload speed of 3Mbps. It isn't clear what kind of upload you can expect from Starlink.

The service is said to cost around $80 per month, with rollouts in the US and Canada first, then going global. It looks like your ISP is about to have to grapple with some serious competition. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 15, 2020 12:58 PM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, SpaceX Starlink 20ms latency is designed to run online games, claims Musk

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 15, 2020 1:03 PM

      kind of crazy how fast this came together. i thought this was a super long term thing like hyperloop

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 15, 2020 1:09 PM

        Apparently less regulations to get thousands of satellites beeming internet to your living room than build an underground tunnel.

    • sKetchflow legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 15, 2020 1:21 PM

      I'm definitely interested in seeing some real world reviews of this.

    • tKillbox legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 1:24 PM

      Expecting near global coverage by next year. WOW

    • G D mercury mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 1:43 PM

      It has been said that the biggest hurdle right now for SpaceX is to get the cost down on making the user terminals for Starlink. That probably means they will be expensive. I expect at least 1000 USD or maybe even up to 5000 USD initially. However, the service is probably not going to be that expensive. Will probably be based on a price per Gbit up and down loaded as the limit of the Starlink network is its capacity to transmit data in a given area and that capacity will be shared by everyone using Starlink in that area.

      Fuuuuck that. 1-5k for the terminals?

      from the comments here https://www.teslarati.com/spacex-starlink-user-terminal-beta-test/

    • indosauros legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 15, 2020 1:44 PM

      Hmm, what about https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/06/fcc-has-serious-doubts-that-spacex-can-deliver-latencies-under-100ms/ ?

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 2:05 PM

      ask that dumbass about his solar rooftops

    • ArB shmarb mercury mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 2:23 PM

      I had satellite internet for awhile with 600-700ms latency. It was surprising how many games were playable. Diablo, Warframe, GTA Online, lots more. Most of them had problems, but nothing too bad. Anything competitive didn't work, obviously, but co-op was pretty good.

      One bad example was Borderlands 2. It was awful because the bullets were all server side (apparently). You'd have to wait over a second for any weapon to respond.

    • CptPlankton mercury super mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 2:34 PM

      How well this works is key to fulfilling my dream of becoming a hermit.

    • sixfoot6 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 3:04 PM

      keep us updated!

    • danws6 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 5:29 PM

      The long range tier will be made available first followed by the performance tier shortly after, 5 years later the enticing and affordable $35[-k]- tier will be available.

    • aznjim legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 15, 2020 6:01 PM

      Oh man... off grid living is almost a reality for me!

      • crunkfunk legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 15, 2020 6:32 PM

        It will be here too. I am in a prime fishing paradise in northern Minnesota in the middle of a massive forest, yet gig fiber is being installed all over the place to the cabins on the lakes around here.

      • Chod legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 15, 2020 7:48 PM

        I'm not sure you know what off the grid means!

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 15, 2020 7:46 PM

      not holding my breath on this becoming some competitive enough to replace a landline re: price, latency, or speed

      • G D mercury mega
        reply
        June 15, 2020 8:03 PM

        It's not meant to be a solution for city folk. But it's a breath of fresh air for those of us with poor internet offerings.

