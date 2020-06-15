Xbox Smart Delivery features detailed, supported games revealed Xbox pulled back the curtain on what to expect from its Smart Delivery feature that's coming down the pipeline.

Microsoft has lined out how, exactly, Smart Delivery will work with its upcoming Xbox Series X. In a recent Xbox Wire blog post, the company discussed how it will work, namely if you pick up a game on Xbox One and then decide to buy the same one on Xbox Series X.

The process may seem a little complicated, but essentially, if you buy a game soon on Xbox One, then you decide you want to play it on Xbox Series X, you will get the new game free of charge when its's available. Xbox will take care of it all, and that includes physical and digital media.

Essentially, you're covered even if you decide you want to buy a game right now on Xbox One and then upgrade to the Series X at a later date. For instance, if you buy a game like Halo Infinite later this year, you only need to buy it once, according to Microsoft. Smart Delivery will recognize which console you're buying it for as well and send the game on accordingly.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 will be optimized after Xbox Series X launches. You can play this game in particular in Compatibility Mode after the Xbox Series X launches, so essentially you're getting two versions, with automatic, free upgrades.

Smart Delivery will be enabled for some Game Pass titles as well as other games throughout the Xbox library. These include:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the Sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

Microsoft has indicated that these titles are subject to be updated soon. For additional updates, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews on everything related to Xbox and the upcoming Series X.