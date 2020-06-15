Watch the Fortnite Device activation special event here Join Shacknews to watch the Fornite Device activation special event today as we stream it live.

Fortnite players continue to find themselves face to face with new threats, challenges, and special events. The lastest event that the island faces comes in the form of the Device. This mysterious item is set to activate this afternoon, and you can watch it all go down right here.

The special event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET, though the official Fortnite Twitter has recommended that users get online 30 minutes early so they don't miss out on a front row seat.

To tune into the latest special event and watch the Device be activated, users can head over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel. We will have people on the servers watching it all go down live, and you can join us right there for all the action.

Of course, we also understand that not everybody can tune in live. That's why we will also be recording the event. Once it's over, we will upload the video of the special event so that you can watch it back as many times as you want to. We will embed that video here when it's ready, but in the meantime make sure you are already subscribed to Shacknews on YouTube.

It's unclear exactly what the Device's activation will bring about in Fortnite, but we do know that it's supposed to be pretty big, if the folks at Epic have anything to do with it.

Now that you know where to watch the Fortnite Device activation special event, get out there and get prepared for whatever is in the works on the island. We will have more details as we learn more about the Device, so be sure to check out our Fortnite hub for even more up-to-date info and content about the world biggest game.