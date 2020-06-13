Amazon Games MMO New World gets closed beta in late July 2020 New World will let players explore its vast world in late August, but PC Gaming Show 2020 revealed that curious players can pre-order to get a look at the action early in July.

Amazon Games announced the closed beta for New World on the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. If players pre-order New World on Steam, they will be able to get an early taste of the action with an invite to the closed beta starting on July 23, 2020. You can get a look at the closed beta trailer for New World just below.

