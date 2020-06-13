New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Amazon Games MMO New World gets closed beta in late July 2020

New World will let players explore its vast world in late August, but PC Gaming Show 2020 revealed that curious players can pre-order to get a look at the action early in July.
TJ Denzer
4

With New World, Amazon Games promises to invite players into a vast world of mystery, adventure, and action on Aeternum, the Eternal Isle. The game is currently slated for late summer on August 25, but players who pre-order can get in on the action early. A closed beta has been announced for late July on the PC Gaming Show 2020.

Amazon Games announced the closed beta for New World on the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. If players pre-order New World on Steam, they will be able to get an early taste of the action with an invite to the closed beta starting on July 23, 2020. You can get a look at the closed beta trailer for New World just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

