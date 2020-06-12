New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

E4 2020: Slasher on Quake vs Unreal Tournament

Rod "Slasher" Breslau joined us live, where he spoke about the current state of the Quake series.
Donovan Erskine
2

One of the most polarizing figures in the world of esports and gaming is Rod “Slasher” Breslau. With many years covering the industry, Slasher has become notorious for his “keep it real” attitude and “no-NDA” policy. Slasher joined our Shacknews E4 broadcast to share his expert insight to covering video games, as well as discuss some Quake. 

We here at Shacknews have quite the ties to Quake, as our site was originally dedicated to the game back in 1996. Slasher also shares similar roots. As a go-to source on all things first-person shooters, Rod expresses his love and appreciation for the Quake franchise, specifically, Quake 2. There’s often some passionate debates over the quake franchise, and other arena shooters at the time. 

“No, no, no, do not disrespect me.” Slasher playfully clapped back when we asked if Quake 3 was the game he dominated at. Slasher was passionate in his love for Quake 2 as the superior game, an opinion shared by our Longreads Editor David Craddock. He also weighs in on the Quake vs Unreal Tournament debate. 

This is just a small slice of a two hour interview with Rod Breslau. He joined us in celebration of E4 in order to talk about esports, dogs, and the video game industry. Breslau also shared his thoughts on the video game industry salary discussion that’s been trending on social media. For the full Slasher interview, visit the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola